Kelly Clarkson Admits She's 'Lost' & 'Alone, a Lot' As She Returns to Talk Show to Mark 1,000th Episode

"We created a community and supported each other through a lot of ups and downs. A lot of ups and downs personally as well," the talk show host and Grammy winner shared.

Kelly Clarkson is celebrating a major milestone.

Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show marked the 1,000th episode of the singer's NBC daytime talk show, and Clarkson kicked off the episode by reflecting on her journey on the show and in her own life over the last five years.

"Welcome to The Kelly Clarkson Show and our 1,000th episode," began Clarkson, 42. "Our show premiered on September 9th, 2019 with the help of some great friends. Over the next five-and-a-half years, we have made 999 episodes. I cannot believe today marks the 1,000th. It's crazy."

"We have met some hugely talented people, tons of big stars, and inspiring everyday heroes. We created a community and supported each other through a lot of ups and downs. A lot of ups and downs personally as well," continued the Grammy winner, whose divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock was finalized in 2022 following legal battles.

Clarkson looked back on experiences she and her viewers went through during the last 1,000 episodes, including going "through a pandemic together," traveling to London and Australia, and when she "hosted the show with an eye patch and with my leg in a cast."

She added that the producers discovered she "wasn't joking" about her love of magic or that she "can't cook," jokingly noting that she "still can't cook."

Clarkson -- who famously sings electric covers of hits in her "Kellyoke" segment -- went on to share that she and her audience have "dove into the stories behind your favorite songs" and "my favorite songs." She then reflected on the show going "big" for Halloween and "even bigger" for Christmas, calling the holiday episodes "some of my favorite."

The "Since U Been Gone" singer mentioned the appearance of adorable animals, including puppies, horses, kittens, ducklings, chicks, and pigs, before noting the show's move to New York City in 2023.

"We brought you some rad humans, good neighbors, the best in class, and what I'm liking," Clarkson said. "We did shows from the White House, from my Montana Ranch, from a backyard, and from the rooftop here at 30 Rock."

Clarkson concluded her speech on a touching note.

"For 1,000 episodes, we have laughed together, we have cried together with beautiful stories, sang together with some people, danced together, celebrated and competed together," she said.

"I've lost, alone, a lot," she admitted.

Although she didn't elaborate further, the audience began to react to her comment, and Clarkson immediately assured them.

"It's okay," she said. "And along the way, we found comfort, in one another."

"Looking back, we are all incredibly proud of what we've built and the community we’ve created," Clarkson continued. "I'm super proud of my whole crew, my band. Everybody has done such an incredible job. We started with the intention of making connections, of bringing people together, and it feels like we've been doing just that. And even though I still can't cook. Sorry kids. Thank you, Postmates. I'm grateful to everyone who has been a part of this journey. It has been such a cool time."

During its five seasons on air, The Kelly Clarkson Show has won a whopping 22 Daytime Emmy Awards, with Clarkson herself winning seven.

Amid the show's success, Clarkson has also gone through a personal journey as well. As previously mentioned, she divorced her husband of over six years, Brandon Blackson, whom she split from in 2020.

The Stronger" singer also had a physical transformation, and has opened up about her weight loss journey, in which she lost 60 pounds.