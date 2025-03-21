Kendra Wilkinson Says She Has 'Little Bit of a Sex Problem,' Admits She's Still 'In Love' with Ex-Husband

Getty

The Girls Next Door alum shares that her therapist told her she has "unhealthy thoughts" about sex, and calls her marriage to Hank Baskett "the happiest days of my life," before admitting her divorce "almost killed me."

Kendra Wilkinson is opening up about her relationship with sex.

On Thursday's episode of the Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' I Do, Part 2 podcast, The Girls Next Door alum recalled how her experience in the Playboy Mansion influenced her perspective on intimacy, revealing that she still struggles with it today.

Wilkinson, 39, lived at the Playboy Mansion from 2004 to 2009, where she was one of Hugh Hefner's girlfriends alongside Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt, which was shown on The Girls Next Door.

When Holmes asked how her years in the Playboy mansion "shape[ed] what you thought a relationship was, should be, and the type of person even you were interested in?" Wilkinson said, "Look, I struggle still to this day with my relationships and my views on sex."

"I had to go through a lot of therapy, and they looked at me and they're like -- this is the first time I'm admitting this -- but they're like, 'You might have a little bit of a sex problem. You have a little bit of a problem when it comes to thinking of sex,'" she continued.

After Robach pressed on what she meant by a "sex problem," Wilkinson said, "You know, it's just unhealthy thoughts. Not really settling for a marriage and stuff like that -- which is not, I wouldn't say unhealthy -- I'm saying that everyone has their choices, and some people wanna be single, some people wanna be married ... and I'm more of a fun idea type of person."

The real estate agent was only 18 when she moved into the Playboy Mansion, and left at 23 after she met Hank Baskett. The two subsequently tied the knot and welcomed son Hank, 15, and daughter, Alijah, 10, before the couple split and divorced in 2018.

Looking back, Wilkinson called her marriage "the happiest days of my entire life," and recalled the devastation that ensued when she and Baskett split.

"Those days were the happiest days of my life. And so when those days came to an end, I crumbled so hard, and it almost killed me," she admitted. "It almost killed me.”

"I left the Playboy Mansion at age 23, got pregnant, got married at the age of 23, then started my life as a wife and a mother, and it was the golden years of my life," she added.

The mom of two went on to look back at her decision to leave her life at the Playboy Mansion behind.

"It was the right timing. I found myself so bored at the Playboy Mansion. I was just like, 'I'm ready to leave this place. I'm ready to start a family," Wilkinson recalled. "I'm ready for the ... lifestyle: My kids go to a great school. I'm a soccer mom. I'm a softball mom. I'm a basketball mom. I was ready for that. I manifested it, and it came to me, and I met the perfect man, the man of my dreams."

"Even though we're divorced, he's the father of my kids, and he's the most amazing father to my kids, and I know I chose right with him," she added of Baskett.

Holmes reacted to Wilkinsin's praise of her ex-husband, wondering why they aren't still together if her memories of their marriage are so positive. In response, Wilkinson said she and Baskett made "too many" mistakes, noting that they were so "young," before adding that their mistakes resulted in their marriage not being "repairable at a certain point."

However, she did admit that she'll "always be in love" with her ex-husband.

"It takes two people to be in a relationship ... and when one person changes their minds on love and marriage, that's how easy it is for it to fall apart. So, I will always, always want my family back together," Wilkinson said. "I will always want that. So, till the day I die. I don't know if I have another chance at marriage with that man or not. I will always

want my kids to have these two parents together. But, unfortunately, that's a fantasy, you know."

"It sounds like you're still in love with Hank," Robach said, to which Wilkinson replied, "I will always be in love with Hank."

"Mistakes are mistakes," she continued. "We all make mistakes. I've made my mistakes ... but love will never go away. And if it's real love, you're gonna put your pride aside and want the best for the other person. And I want the best for the other person so badly. ... There's no need for bitterness, and there's no need for toxicity."

"Through these last six years, I have done so much therapy," she added. "I've gone to the hospital for seven days to just reprogram my thinking, and I did that, and it really worked. So I'm now living in the state of peace of mind. You know, I'm on good meds. I'm just in a really good place."

Wilkinson went on to give an update on her current love life.

"I have nothing. I might dabble into some sex every now and then -- but to date and be in a relationship? That's the longest farfetched thing I could possibly feel at the moment," Wilkinson explained. "I'm in a bachelorette-type of vibe right now."