Spy Cam Catches Janitor Peeing In Water Bottles, Before Employees Contract STDs: Docs

Houston Police Department/KHOU

An employee set up a hidden camera at her desk, only to see the janitor allegedly open up her water bottle, unzip his pants and insert his penis into it; she and others in the office later tested positive for STDs.

A Houston man was given six years in prison after he reportedly admitted to urinating in a coworker's water bottle ... this after he was caught on video in the act.

This past Tuesday, Lucio Catarino Diaz pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge. The deadly weapon in question were Diaz's bodily fluids, which contained herpes simplex 1. Per Click2Houston, he was given two years time served and will be eligible for parole after three years of his sentence.

The additional counts of aggravated assault and indecent assault were thrown out, while Diaz, 53, won't have to register as a sex offender.

Details of the Crime

The investigation into Diaz began back in 2022, after, per court docs, an employee at a medical building where he also worked noticed the water in the communal water dispenser "had a funny taste and smell to it."

After that incident, she allegedly began to bring her own water bottles to work, sometimes leaving them at her desk if she didn't finish them. Those bottles, too, began to smell "nasty," so she threw them away.

When a co-worker then allegedly offered to make coffee, using water from one of the employee's bottles, they noticed a yellow color. "I felt disgusted," the anonymous woman told KHOU. "I raised it to my face, smelled it, and it smelled like urine."

As they were at a medical building, they had an on-site physician test the liquid, which allegedly confirmed it was urine. The woman then purchased a small camera and set it up at her desk, leaving a bottle there as well to try and catch the perpetrator in the act.

The employee later "observed the janitor, a person she knows as Lucio, open her water bottle, which was placed on her desk, unzip his pants, remove his penis from his pants, and place the head of his penis (bare) into her water bottle, causing the entire mouth of the water bottle to touch his penis."

He then put the cap back on and left it on her desk, before allegedly doing it again the following night. Screenshots from the footage can be seen in the video above.

Per PEOPLE, also citing court docs, Diaz told police he had a "sickness" and did it "because he knew [the employee] would drink it the next day." He also allegedly said he had done it at a previous job.

The employee says she later tested positive for Herpes simplex virus type 1 for the first time following the incident, before Diaz's tests came back positive for the same virus and chlamydia. 13 women have since come forward, claiming they contacted an STD from Diaz.

In a statement to Click2Houston, Diaz's attorney said his client "remorseful for his actions and did not want to go to trial and put the complainants through that process as well. He accepted responsibility for his actions and accepted the negotiated plea offer."