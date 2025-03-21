Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Why Leaving Us for Ireland Was 'Safest' Option for Her Family

Getty

After confirming she's officially living in Ireland, the comedian opened up about how she and her 12-year-old child Clay have been adjusting to life outside the U.S.

Rosie O'Donnell is living life on the Emerald Isle.

In a new video shared to TikTok Thursday, the 63-year-old comedian opened up about her move to Ireland and how he and her 12-year-old child, Clay, have been adjusting to life outside of the United States.

O'Donnell, who revealed she had moved to the country earlier this month, told her followers that she's "proud and impressed" by Clay's resilience amid the transition.

"It's not easy to move to another country, and we really felt as a family this was the safest and best thing for us to do," O'Donnell says in the clip.

The View alum also reflected on how the move has impacted her health, telling her followers she's lost weight since re-locating to Ireland.

"I feel healthier, I’m sleeping better without the stress and anxiety over what was happening politically in the country," she adds, referring to the U.S.

Touching on her years-long feud with President Donald Trump, O'Donnell details how the changes he's made in the country since he was inaugurated on January 20 influenced her decision to leave the country.

"I knew that it would really tax me emotionally to have to do that," she says of living in the U.S. while President Trump is in office. "So I'm very happy that we made the decision that we made."

O'Donnell isn't totally alone in her new Irish home, with the television personality sharing that she has two cousins in Northern Ireland who have helped her to adjust to life across the pond.

The video comes after a previous TikTok O'Donnell shared in which she revealed she was "in the process" of getting Irish citizenship as her grandparents are from Ireland.

In that same video, she shared more about her decision to leave the U.S.

"I was never someone who thought I would move to another country," she began, before adding, "You know, I'm happy. Clay is happy. I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home and I'm trying to find a home here in this beautiful country and when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back."

While O'Donnell said it's "heartbreaking to see what's happening politically" in the U.S., she shared it's been "wonderful" being so welcomed by the people of Ireland.

"It's been pretty wonderful, I have to say. The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming. And I'm very grateful," she said after living in the country for nearly two months.

O'Donnell first alluded to her move to Ireland in a series of Instagram posts shared to her feed on March 7, in which she shared a selfie of her in a car she had just purchased.

"bought a little used car to tool around the countryside on the wrong side of the road - hit the curb three times - thought i hit a cat !!! #newadventures❤️," O'Donnell captioned the photo.