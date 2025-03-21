Selena Gomez Details Benny Blanco Proposal -- And Why She Almost Skipped It!

Gomez explains why she was feeling "a little grumpy" the day of the proposal -- while Blanco reveals why she was "upset" with him before he popped the question.

The newly-engaged couple sat down with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday to discuss their new album, I Said I Love You First and broke down the moments leading up to Blanco popping the question.

When asked if she knew the proposal was coming, Gomez said she had no idea.

"Not at all because we had to do a lot of promo for the album," she said. "I woke up and I was very confused on what was happening on where we were going because it seemed kind of far. So I'm kind of a little grumpy."

She said she wasn't psyched for their promo shoot, which was actually the place where Blanco was planning to propose -- recalling saying, "I really am tired ... this is too far."

Gomez said she was planning to just hang back with her friends and do the shoot some other time, which made 37-year-old Benny Blanco panic. "Of course, I was freaking out! she almost didn't even come!" he exclaimed.

“Getting engaged to someone is the craziest thing in the world,” he said. “Right before you're gonna tell someone you're gonna be married to someone forever, you're like, 'Show me how good you can lie to me.'"

Blanco revealed that keeping the proposal a secret was the hardest part of it all because he was getting on his fiancée's nerves. "I tell her everything! So it was just ... she was upset with me because the day before I was making bad lies," he explained.

Though the proposal did happen and she said yes, Blanco said the week of leading up to it was a lot to handle. "It was the scariest week of my life!" Blanco said.

When asked whether the engagement "went off without a hitch," Blanco stated that he also "forgot everything."

Fallon asked the two whether they're already planning their wedding, but the couple said that's the last thing on their mind.

"We've been moving so quickly," said Blanco, as Gomez added, "We're definitely not planning exactly in this moment."

They couple have been focused on their new album, which Gomez said is "an exploration of each other’s present, past and future."