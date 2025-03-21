Teddi Mellencamp Says Dorit Kemsley Hasn't Reached Out Post-Brain Surgery, 'Shocked' This Housewife Did

Getty

Mellencamp said she's yet to hear from "best friend" Kemsley amid her recent hospitalization and brain tumor removal surgery, but she did hear from another Housewife who sent a thoughtful gift.

Teddi Mellencamp is getting lots of love from her Housewives family amid her cancer battle, but not from who she was expecting.

During Thursday's all-new episode of her and Tamra Judge's Two Ts in a Pod podcast, Mellencamp revealed she got a special delivery from a fellow Bravo star.

"So, I got a little delivery, which I want to point out," Mellencamp revealed. "The first part of the delivery is this [Housewives] coloring book. … Erika [Jayne] and I looked at it yesterday because she was here when we were going through this package, so at least, they made me feel a little bit better."

She continued, revealing that the surprise gift came from none other than Judge's former RHOC bestie, Vicki Gunvalson, "These are all very nice things to send, and I'm very grateful for the gift. However, I was a little bit shocked when I opened the letter. [It read], 'Teddi, we hope you know just how protected you are in prayers and positive energy, too. Without tests, we have no testimonials and your testimony will touch the lives of millions. We hope these things come in handy as you absolutely crush this, sending every ounce of our love.'"

Mellencamp joked that she "needed to grab [her] glasses" to see that the note was signed by Gunvalson and her podcast partner, Christian Gray Snow.

What makes this so surprising, is that Gunvalson and Mellencamp haven't had the greatest relationship over the years, with the insurance agent saying on numerous occasions that she's not a fan of Mellencamp and even called her rude.

"I thought there was a freaking typo or something," Mellencamp quipped. "I'm not just gonna say this: I am very gracious. Thank you, Vicki. It meant a lot [and] I really appreciate it. I just was shocked."

Someone The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum allegedly hasn't heard from, however, is Dorit Kemsley.

"I was like, 'I haven't heard from Dorit [Kemsley], but I've heard from Vicki Gunvalson,'" Mellencamp claimed. "Dorit was one of my best friends and Vicki hates me with a burning passion."

The surprise gift comes as Mellencamp is battling cancer, most recently undergoing brain surgery to remove several tumors in her brain.

In a health update last week, Mellencamp shared that the results of her CT scan last week revealed "multiple tumors in my brain that weren't able to be removed via surgery."

"I also have 2 tumors in my lung," she noted, adding that the tumors are all a result of her recent struggles with melanoma.

Despite the scary news, she is hopeful for a clean bill of health when this is all over, telling her followers that her "doctors are hopeful that immunotherapy and radiation will effectively treat them."