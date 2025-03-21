Jail Photos of 'Deadpool Killer' Wade Wilson Show How Drastically Different He Looks Behind Bars

FOX4

Wilson reportedly wore makeup during his trial and was allowed to wear street clothes; photos taken from his jail tablet show a very different version of the convicted killer.

New photos show what "Deadpool Killer" Wade Wilson looked like outside of court, far from the suits, slicked back hair and alleged makeup he sported for his murder trial.

Wilson -- a heavily-tattooed, convicted murderer dubbed the "Deadpool Killer" for sharing a name with the Marvel superhero made famous by Ryan Reynolds -- was sentenced to death in August 2024, after the grisly slaying of Kristine Melton, 35, and Diane Ruiz, 43, in 2019.

During his trial, Wilson reportedly attempted to cover up his many face tattoos -- including swastikas and skeletal markings around his mouth -- and was allowed to wear street clothing. He also wore his hair styled in a slicked-back manner ... and was reportedly flooded with fan mail and even support via GoFundMe pages.

YouTube blogger Melissa Jade recently took to her channel to share a ton of photos she received of Wade via the Freedom of Information Act, which show a startlingly different version of the convicted killer from the one who showed up in prison.

The images, per Jade, were snapped every time he logged into his tablet at the Lee County Jail, to confirm his identity.

The photos from the three different videos were all taken between 2022 and 2023, before his 2024 trial. In them, he appears to have a more bloated face, as his hair changes from short to buzzed to longer; at some points, he also wears a headband, while his chipped teeth are on full display.

"These videos are not meant to idolize any criminal nor their behavior. The content published is meant to bring awareness to the situation & their victims," Jade wrote in the caption.

"In loving memory of Kristine & Diane," she added, referring to Wade's two victims.

Wade Wilson's Case

Wilson was sentenced to death last summer, after he was found guilty of two counts of First-Degree Murder, as well as Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Battery, Burglary of a Dwelling, and First-Degree Petit Theft by the same jury back in June 2024.

Wilson, 30, was found guilty after just two hours of deliberation -- following a trial which saw the heavily-tattooed criminal reportedly attempt to cover up swastika ink, as well as skeletal markings around his mouth, with makeup. His tattoos have increased with his time behind bars, with two swastikas, a "Why So Serious? Ha Ha Ha" tattoo, likely inspired by Batman villain the Joker, and others all appearing on his face after his arrest.

According to the prosecution, Wilson murdered Kristine Melton, 35, in her home on October 7, 2019 after the two had taken drugs and slept together. He then allegedly stole her car and used her cell phone to contact another woman, Melissa Montanez, 41; reportedly his girlfriend. After meeting up with her, Wilson allegedly assaulted Montanez and fled in Melton's car.

Lee County Sheriff's Office/Union Correctional Institution

He then encountered Diane Ruiz, 43, in Cape Coral while asking for directions, according to the case, and murdered her by strangulation, running her over repeatedly with Melton's car "until she looked like spaghetti," per what his father testified Wilson told him during the trial.

According to Assistant State Attorney Andreas Gardiner, Ruiz's body was found only because vultures were circling it. She was found dead in Melton's car, abandoned in a field near her home. Her family had to ID her by tattoos on her back due to advanced decomposition, per the prosecution.

After murdering Ruiz, Gardiner told the jury, Wilson went into a restaurant covered in blood and told the owner, described as an acquaintance, that he'd killed two women. But when the owner called 911, the prosecution noted, Wilson fled. They then argued he broke into the home of a couple who were out of town, completing his deadly crime spree.

As mentioned above, Wade was inundated with fan mail throughout his trial. After his death sentencing, State Attorney Amira Fox took a moment to slam Wilson's supporters.