Chet Hanks Calls Kissing Running Point Costar Kate Hudson the 'Best Moment of My Life' (Exclusive)

Netflix

The actor also recalls what he learned from working with Hudson on the Netflix comedy and reveals what his parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, thought of the show, while also sharing what's next for him in his music career.

Chet Hanks is opening up about starring alongside Kate Hudson in Running Point.

In an interview with TooFab at the Clarins ICONS Event at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles on Friday, the actor reflected on his experience shooting the Netflix comedy, including his thoughts on sharing an on-screen smooch with Hudson, calling it the "best moment" of his life.

As fans can recall, during the third episode of Running Point, Hanks's character Travis Bugg, the point guard of the Los Angeles Waves, hilariously misreads a situation with Hudson's Isla Gordon at a restaurant. After Isla puts her hands on Travis' arm while thanking him for agreeing to apologize to a sponsor, Travis appears to believe she is coming on to him, and plants a kiss on her mouth. A shocked Isla pulls away so quickly, she falls out of the booth.

When asked about his and Hudson's kissing scene, Hanks said, "It was the best moment of my life."

"Why wouldn't it be?" he added with a laugh.

The 32-year-old -- who described being a part of Running Point as a "joy" -- said that Hudson gave him "plenty" of advice on set, and shared what he learned from working with the Oscar-nominated actress.

"I pay attention to her," he told TooFab. "Not so much asking her questions, but just by following her example. By following her example of how to carry a show."

Hanks noted that while being number one on the call sheet is "a big responsibility" and "can be stressful," Hudson "never lets it stress her out."

"She's super fun. She's always super fun and outgoing and just a joy to be around," he said. "So that alone, I think, teaches you a lot, you know?"

Netflix

Meanwhile, as for his character, Hanks pointed out that they have much in common, jokingly sharing that he didn't even have to do much to prepare for the role.

"I just got out of bed, got dressed, got in my car, and drove to work. That's it," he said when asked how he gets into the "zone" to portray the basketball player.

Season 1 of Running Point Season 1 left off with Travis being sent to rehab. Like his character, Hanks -- who is three-and-a-half years sober -- struggled with substance abuse issues in the past, recently sharing how he's grateful for his parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, for helping him along his sobriety journey.

As for what he hopes Season 2 of Running Point will bring for his character, Hanks said, "You know what? I'm sure whatever they come up with will be a lot of fun."

He also added that he "hope[s]" Travis will be released from rehab.

Meanwhile, Hanks also opened up to TooFab about what his family thought of the show, revealing that he and his parents "watched it all together."

"They loved it," he said. "They thought it was funny."

Elsewhere in the interview, Hanks shared what's next for him, noting that he recently completed filming the drama Lone Wolf, alongside Bryan Cranston and Lily Gladstone.

He also gave an update on his music, sharing that he's no longer producing rap music, but has transitioned into the country genre.

"No more rapping, but I'm doing country music," Hanks told TooFab. "I'm putting out a new song in a week. It's called "You Better Run."

When asked if there are country artists his interesting in collaborating with, he said, "Yeah, a bunch. There's some stuff in the works, but I can't say too much yet."

As for his "dream collab," meanwhile, Hanks mentioned someone outside of country.

"Led Zeppelin," he said of the legendary rock band, shouting out founder Jimmy Page and singer Robert Plant.