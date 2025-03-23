9 Of The Shortest Celebrity Engagements Ever

Getty

“I think we didn’t want to give people a chance to be like, ‘What are you doing?’”

Getting engaged is a momentous occasion and most couples want to savor their time together before tying the knot. But that’s not the right path for everyone. For some couples, they’re ready to fast-track their way to the altar -- and can’t wait to say “I do.” They chose to keep their engagements short and sweet, even if that meant getting married just hours after getting engaged! While their whirlwind romances may be a little fast paced, these couples knew they were ready for marriage right away.

Find out why these engagements were so short…

Khloé Kardashian & Lamar Odom

Engagement: 9 days

In September 2009, Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom got engaged after knowing each other for less than a month. Their engagement was even shorter, lasting just nine days before they tied the knot. They said “I do” in a ceremony on September 29, exactly a month after meeting.

“Lamar was, and is, definitely someone that I was like, the love of my life. I got married when I was 24 and although him and I got married 30 days to the day after meeting one another, I loved him with all of my heart and soul,” Khloé said on an episode of The Kardashians.

Justin Long & Kate Bosworth

Engagement: 2 months

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth met on the set of their 2021 filming House of Darkness and went public with their relationship the following year. While they’ve kept exact details of their romance private, they sparked engagement rumors in March 2023, when Kate was spotted wearing a diamond ring. By early May, Justin was referring to Kate as his wife.

“They kept talking about eloping,” a source told People in May. “They ended up having an impromptu and casual wedding a few weeks ago. It was perfect. She is thrilled to be married to Justin.”

Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon

Engagement: Several weeks

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s whirlwind relationship all unfolded in less than a month. They sparked dating rumors in early April 2008 and shortly after, they were engaged. Looking back, Mariah shared that Nick proposed twice -- once with a candy ring pop that had the 17-carat diamond engagement ring hidden inside and then a few days later on a helicopter ride. On April 30, the couple got married at Mariah’s estate in the Bahamas.

“We really kept the whole relationship aspect of it quiet. Therefore, we didn't really ‘date,’ you know what I mean? Because that would have been not quiet or private. I think we didn’t want to give people a chance to be like, ‘What are you doing? What are you talking about? This is so quick...are you sure?’” Mariah told Elle.

Tommy Lee & Pamela Anderson

Engagement: Less than 24 hours

Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson met for the first time on New Year’s Eve in 1994. After pursuing her for several weeks, Tommy followed Pamela to a photoshoot she was working on in Mexico. After realizing their instant connection, Tommy popped the question on February 18, 1995, just three days into their fling.

“That night at a disco called La Boom, I took off my pinky ring, put it on her finger and asked her to marry me,” Tommy wrote in his autobiography, The Dirt. “She said yes, hugged me and stuck her tongue down my throat.”

Less than 24 hours later, the couple were saying “I do” on a beach in Cancun.

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen

Engagement: 1 month

In January 2009, Tom Brady popped the question to Gisele Bündchen after two years of dating. Then, just a little over a month later, the couple tied the knot on February 26 in Santa Monica, California. Tom later revealed that they planned the wedding in less than two weeks.

“We planned it in like 10 days, and it was perfect,” Tom told GQ. “We went back to the house and I barbecued aged New York strips. We had champagne, a cake, some ice cream. It was a great night. I think you always have this idea that weddings need to be 200 people and you invite everybody, and I’m all for it if people want to do that, but I think there was really something special about just having our parents there.”

Miranda Kerr & Orlando Bloom

Engagement: 1 month

Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green

Engagement: 24 days

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green had their ups and downs before tying the knot. Brian actually first popped the question in 2006 and the couple remained engaged for several years before calling it off in 2009. When they later rekindled things, they got engaged for a second time on June 1, 2010. Before the month was over, they had gotten married, saying “I do” in a private ceremony on June 24.

Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden

Engagement: Several weeks

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden’s romance all unfolded in less than a year. The couple began dating in May 2014 and just before Christmas that year, Benji popped the question. Just a few weeks later, in early January, they tied the knot at their home in Los Angeles.

“We couldn’t be happier to begin our new journey together surrounded by our closest family and friends,” they told People at the time.

Ludacris & Eudoxie Agnan

Engagement: Less than 24 hours

In 2014, Ludacris revealed that he had proposed to his longtime girlfriend Eudoxie Agnan while on a private jet, projecting the big question onto the ground below them. A few weeks later, he shared the news that they had gotten married -- but the couple had actually tied the knot on the same day they got engaged, per TMZ.