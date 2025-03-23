Carnie Wilson & Daughter Lola Bonfiglio Join Surprise Wilson Phillips Reunion on American Idol

ABC

Ahead of Sunday night's auditions, Carnie says she "could not be more excited" for her daughter as they're joined by her sister Wendy for a new take on their classic "Hold On" -- and 19-year-old Lola gets her chance to shine solo!

Harmonies run in the genes, and they stayed in the family as American Idol played host to a two-thirds reunion of '90s icons Wilson Phillips.

In a sneak peek shared by ET, Carnie Wilson's 19-year-old daughter with musician Rob Bonfiglio, Lola Bonfiglio, had her chance at the spotlight, flanked by her famous mom and aunt Wendy Wilson.

While Chynna Phillips wasn't present to make it a complete reunion, Lola did an incredible job of bringing the harmonies as she, Carnie, and Wendy took on the group's classic "Hold On' for the judges -- with Carrie Underwood even singing along.

It's unlikely "Hold On" was Lola's audition song, as Carnie told ET she's a very different type of artist. We expect that with both Carnie and Wendy in the room, it was just impossible to resist breaking out the classics!

Speaking about her teen daughter's big moment, Carnie said she felt Idol was the perfect fit because it throws the door open to such a variety of different types of artists.

"Lola is not this big Broadway-type singer, but she’s got something so honest and pure and lovely -- sort of like this Joni Mitchell, Kacey Musgraves type of thing," Carnie told the outlet. "That’s how I compare it."

She added that Lola has been expanding her songwriting, as well, "she's really getting into her artistry."

When talking about advice she has for her daughter 35 years after catapulting to stardom herself, Carnie said she told Lola, "when you do this, just be grateful for the opportunity, A. And B, I think you’re gonna find yourself as an artist through this process."

"I could not be more excited for her," she added.

As for seeing Lola's big moment, Carnie said, "I can’t describe the feeling. Just, the pride -- I respect her for following her dream. This is not a forced thing, this is truly her calling, her passion, and her soul shines through when she sings

Like Lola, the original members of Wilson Phillips are legacy artists themselves, with each coming from famous musical parents. Carnie and Wendy are the daughters of Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys, while Phillips is the daughter of John and Michelle Phillips of The Mamas & The Papas.

American Idol also isn't the first time Lola has appeared on a reality television show, or shared the moment with her mom. Lola was a contestant on Fox's We Are Family, where the judges had to try and guess her famous relative.

After the connection was revealed, she and Carnie joined forces, appropriately enough, on The Mamas & The Papas classic "California Dreamin'," as noted by EntertainmentNow.

The outlet also revisited Lola's prior connection to Idol, or at least that show's first-ever winner. She and her family also appeared together on The Kelly Clarkson Show back in 2021, where they sang The Beach Boys' "God Only Knows" alongside Clarkson.