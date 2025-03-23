Slain Fire Captain's Wife and Suspected Murderer Arrested in Mexico: Police

Facebook/Baja CA Govt.

"Yolanda! Please... I don't want to die," a woman believed to be the victim says on home security footage, with her wife allegedly responding, "You should have thought about that before."

The woman suspected of killing her estranged wife, California fire captain Rebecca "Beck" Marodi, 49, and who has reportedly been on the run since last month's slaying, has been apprehended in Mexico.

Law enforcement in Baja, California and San Diego County announced Saturday that Yolanda Olejniczak Marodi, 53, had been found and arrested by the Fuerza Estatal de Seguridad Ciudadana (Civil Police) near a hotel in Mexicalo, according to Fox affiliate KUSI.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported in their arrest warrant that thye had video of Olejniczak crossing the Mexican border on the night of February 17, hours after she was reportedly caught on surveillance video arguing with and physically assaulting Marodi, per police.

After her identity was confirmed, Olejniczak was turned over to the custody of U.S. Marshals at the Calexico West U.S. Port of Entry, according to a press release from the Baja California Citizen Security Secretariat seen by NBC affiliate KNSD. The sheriff's office reports she was next set to be booked into jail and charged with murder.

In a statement released on Saturday to KNSD and KABC, the Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department said, "We thank our law enforcement partners in San Diego and Mexico for their hard work. Becky was a beloved member of our community and Department, and we miss her greatly."

It is the second murder allegation the suspect has faced, after she pleaded guilty in 2000 to voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of her estranged husband James Olejniczak in San Bernadino County.

She was paroled and released in 2015.

Shocking Details of Marodi's Death

On February 17, Marodi was killed in her San Diego home, suffering multiple stab wounds. An arrest warrant obtained by ABC 7 was published on February 25, and showed how Marodi's fatal stabbing allegedly went down, including with the fire chief appearing to beg her wife not to let her die.

According to ABC 7, the warrant featured audio and video footage taken from the security cameras at Marodi and Olenjniczak's home on the evening of Marodi's murder.

The report, per the outlet, appeared to show Olejniczak chasing Marodi on their patio, before a "female voice, believed to be Rebecca, is heard yelling out 'Yolanda! Please... I don't want to die.' Rebecca reappears in the patio angle with what appears to be apparent blood on her back."

"Yolanda responded 'You should have thought about that before.' Yolanda can be seen at one point standing in front of Rebecca with what appeared to be a knife in her right hand. Apparent blood was seen on Yolanda's arms," the warrant continued, per ABC 7.

Marodi and Olejniczak went inside the house, before Olejniczak emerged and packed up her car, according to the report.

"Yolanda is seen gathering pets, random items and some luggage, and loading it into a silver Chevrolet Equinox SUV," the warrant reportedly said.

The report also appeared to hint at Olejniczak's motive. According to ABC 7, the warrant noted that Olenjniczak sent a text message to a colleague, dated three days after the murder.

Olenjniczak allegedly wrote, "Becky came home and told me she was leaving me. She met someone else, all the messages were lies. We had a big fight, and I hurt her ... I'm sorry."

Per the San Diego County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon on the night of February 17 and found Marodi, 49, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Despite life-saving efforts, she died at the scene. Marodi's cause of death was later deemed a homicide due to stab wounds or sharp force entries.

According to Lieutenant Mike Krugh, Marodi and Olejniczak had been married for a little over two years. Marodi was looking to retire later this year, according to KABC.

Praising her 30 years of fire service, the Riverside County Fire Department and CAL Fire remembered Marodi for her "deeply involved peer support and hazmat, always prioritizing the well-being of her colleagues."

The statement added, "Her legacy of mentorship, service and dedication will be felt for years to come. Her passing is a profound loss to her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of working alongside her.”

Investigators continue to work toward uncovering the circumstances and motive of Marodi's death.