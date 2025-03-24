Bachelor Alum Jason Tartick's Back Pain Got So Bad He Was 'Crawling on All Fours' Into Hospital

Getty

"I know I hurt it lifting and something set it off. And bro, that pain, that Monday night, I have never, ever, I hope to never feel pain like that for that long ever again," Tartick said of the painful back injury.

Jason Tartick is pushing through the pain.

During the latest episode of his Trading Secrets podcast, the Bachelor Nation alum revealed that he hurt his back so badly, he ended up in the hospital.

"Dude, I don't know what the hell’s going on with me," Tartick said on Monday's episode. "I'm getting f--king old, man, washed up. Weirdest thing, I've talked about it on my Instagram and stuff, but we do the RV trip. I know I hurt it lifting and something set it off. And bro, that pain, that Monday night, I have never, ever, I hope to never feel pain like that for that long ever again."

The back injury was so painful, that Tartick said he went to the hospital "crawling on all fours." He was prescribed steroids, which he says he's still taking.

"I go get an MRI f--king tomorrow," the 36-year-old reality star explained. "So I'm hoping I don't have a herniated disc. I'm hoping it's just a bulge disc. Right now, knees to my toes, it's, like, still tingly, which is crazy. And to put in perspective, I don't know, man, like not to sound douchey, but like two, three weeks ago, maybe a month ago, I was squatting probably like 295 pounds. And right now, I can't do a squat on my foot. I can't do a one-legged squat, I fall. It's like I had a stroke or something."

He also said that driving the RV probably "didn't help" his injury, either.

As for that impending hospital bill, Tartick, whose podcast is all about finances, said he'll be sharing that information with his listeners later.

He did share on his Instagram Stories Monday that he was back at the orthopedic doctor for his third visit in days to get some more relief for his back.

While Tartick is in Nashville, where he admittedly has been having a "great" trip despite the injury, he said that his day wasn't, shifting gears to how the hospital visit coupled with a lack of companionship has him feeling.

"I'm enjoying this whole single life. I'm enjoying it. It's great, man. There are things about it I'm absolutely loving. But there are moments, I think especially on, like, a Sunday -- because remember we talked a little bit about this on the podcast -- I find it kind of interesting that our brains are programmed at certain times to really want companionship, right?" Tartick said.

He continued, "For me, if I look at the last 15 years of what I've been in relationships, I usually connect with that person in the morning and night. So it's morning and night in which I'm missing that. And I do feel like Sundays are definitely a day where, like, I'm missing that person in my life, you know what I'm saying? Sundays are my all time, 100 percent, peak of feels."

Tartick was famously engaged to fellow Bachelor Nation alum, Kaitlyn Bristowe, but the former couple called things off in August 2023. He was most recently linked to influencer Kat Stickler, but the relationship was short-lived, with the couple dating for just six months before splitting late last year.

"Everyone goes through breakups," Tartick said on an episode of Trading Secrets at the time. "It is what it is and breakups happen. This is why you date. If you have a sudden change of heart, she's not to blame for that. That's OK."