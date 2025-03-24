Jason Ritter Gives DC Fans An Insight Into Filming 'Lanterns': 'Don't Come After Me' (Exclusive)

Getty/TooFab

Jason Ritter already knows how to play it when asked about his new role in the DC universe.

While appearing at the PaleyFest LA for his television series Matlock, which he stars in alongside Kathy Bates, TooFab spoke to him about his upcoming role in HBO's Lanterns.

"That's [being cast in Lanterns] so exciting. I mean, I grew up reading specifically Green Lantern comics, like Green Lantern and Spider-Man were the two that I went back and forth on," he exclusively told TooFab.

It was announced last week that the 45-year-old would appear as a character named Billy Macon in the recurring role based on DC's Green Lantern.

"And so just to be in the DC Universe-- I know Spider-Man is Marvel, don't come after me," he assured DC fans, after mentioning his childhood love of the web-crawler, before sharing his enthusiasm about the script.

"Yeah, it's so exciting and so fun. And the series is so well written. I'm very excited for people to see that," he said.

As per usual, when it comes to the DC Universe and Marvel, a lot of information is kept under wraps with fans only being told that Ritter's character is "a good-looking charmer who does his father’s bidding. Capitalizing on his family's reputation, he clings to his small-town ego and has everything to lose." Billy’s father, William Macon, is being played by Garret Dillahunt.

Ritter ensured his new facial accessory -- a moustache -- will be perfect for the description.

"Yeah, that's why the moustache is here. They're like, 'how can we make this happen?' Does a moustache help at all? No? All right, well, we tried," he joked.

As for any additional hints on what we can expect ... "Probably not. I'm so scared," Ritter admitted with a laugh. "I really don't want them to come after me, but it's very good."

Lanterns, from Warner Bros. TV and DC Studios, began filming in late February.

It comes as his current show, Matlock Season 1 is coming to an end on television, but it's already confirmed that the hit CBS TV show is returning for Season 2.