Man Charged with Murder After Calling 911 Claiming He Was a Victim and Blind: Police

Bladen County Sheriff's Office

The suspect used the name of one of the three men police believe he stabbed in the just-released 911 call, claiming to police he'd been shot and didn't know where the shooter went because, "I'm blind."

A man claimed to be the victim of a shooting in a 911 call, only for police to later charge him with triple murder.

The Bladen County Sheriff's Office released the 911 tape from March 17 that revealed the 22-minute phone call from Kevin Musser, 35, where he not only told the police dispatcher that he was one of many victims in a shooting, but also claimed to be blind.

"He shot at me. He shot at me," Musser said on the recording, claiming he'd been shot in the hand, per CBS affiliate WKRC. But when asked what kind of gun had been used or where others had been shot, the man replied, "I don't know, I'm blind. I can't tell."

He told the dispatcher, "He's dead. Everyone's dead," and that they were "beyond help," as detailed by NBC affiliate WECT.

The only problem is that as police responded to the call, it turned out no one had been shot at all. Instead, they found three stabbing victims, all of them deceased. Randy Benton, 54, Greg Dennis, 62, and Phillip Palmer, 32, all suffered "multiple stab wounds" per police.

When police arrived, they encountered Musser at the door in "bloody clothing holding a handgun," according to a press release from the Bladen County Sheriff's Office. They said he shut the door and ran to the back, where deputies found on him on the back steps.

He was airlifted to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, per the release, but has since been released and is in custody at the Bladen County Detention Center. BCSO did not specify the nature of his injuries.

Musser was later interviewed by the Criminal Investigation Division, per PEOPLE, and ultimately charged with three counts of first-degree murder, possession of methamphetamine, and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, robbery with a dangerous weapon as he allegedly stole one of the victim's wallets.

But that's not all he allegedly took, according to authorities. In the 911 call, Musser told the dispatcher that his name was "Randy," seemingly taking it from one of his alleged victims.