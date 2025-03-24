Nikki Glaser Shares Concerns About Political Jokes After 'Death Threats': 'It's A Real Fear'

Getty

Nikki Glaser is being forced to keep things safe in her stand up.

The comedian -- who hosted the Golden Globes earlier this year -- walked the red carpet at this year's Mark Twain Prize where Conan O'Brien was being honored.

She opened up about her concerns about performing political jokes, telling media that "death threats" cross her mind when writing jokes now.

"Like, you just are scared that you're gonna get doxxed and death threats or who knows where this leads, like, detained," she began.

"Honestly that's not even like a joke. It's like a real fear. So it's unfortunate that that's true, but I'm not gonna lie and say I don't think about that sometimes and go, 'Oh, god. Can I just say, I hope they all know, I can be up on the gallows and say I was just joking. I'm a comedian.' I hope that that's a defense."

The Mark Twain Prize ceremony, held at the Kennedy Center, was one of the first major events since President Donald Trump took control of the institution.

He fired two of the board members chosen by former President Joe Biden and then elected himself as the center's chairman.

O'Brien was selected before Trump took power. The comedian told reporters he had no control over what his friends would say during the ceremony -- which quickly turned into a roast of the president's takeover.