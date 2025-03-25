Billy Ray Cyrus Shares Emotional Post About His Daughters Miley and Noah

"I'm actually crying as I write this," the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer wrote as he praised Miley and Noah on their new music.

Billy Ray Cyrus is having all the feels seeing his daughters killing it in the music industry.

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer expressed his appreciation for his two daughters, Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus' latest music releases.

"Holy s--t. I seldom ever swear in my post but this deserves one! You are witnessing in real time what it feels like for a Dad who with in less than one [week's] time has had his ass kicked and his mind blown by not one …but two of his own daughters," he wrote.

He included a side-by-side image of Miley's photo for her new album, Something Beautiful, and Noah's music video for her song, "Don't Put It All On Me."

He hyped them up, saying, "Flesh and blood...completely taking their art to a whole new level. Congratulations girls ! Well done. I'm so damn proud of both of you. I'm actually crying as I write this. Thank God you can't see me."

Billy Ray has continued to show his support for his daughters' music and accolades.

After Miley won her third Grammy in February for her part on Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter track, "II Most Wanted," Billy Ray took to social media to celebrate his daughter.

"Congratulations @mileycyrus and @beyonce on their well-deserved @recordingacademy Grammy wins! 🎶 Couldn't be prouder!!!❤️🎉 🎈," he captioned an Instagram post on Sunday, tagging the Recording Academy.

Despite being a proud vocal dad, Billy Ray has also been a topic of discussion since his bizarre performance at President Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. Following his performance, his son Trace Cyrus shared a post, in which he expressed his family's concern for their dad.

The 36-year-old wrote, "Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you've pushed us all away," wrote Trace. "Noah desperately has wanted you to be a part of her life and you haven't even been there for her. That's your baby girl. She deserves better. Somehow just like me she still idolizes you though."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

However, over a week later, Noah spoke out to praise Billy Ray for his new single, "Lost," sharing a post on her Instagram Stories.

She congratulated him, saying, "So proud of my Dad's INCREDIBLE new single LOST with my good, old friend [Sam Tinnesz] and [Tommee Profitt]," including two red hearts.

Billy Ray also shared an Instagram post that featured what appeared to be a screenshot of a text message exchange between them, in which Noah seemingly texted him a warm message about her dad's latest single," Ask."

"doddy!! i love your single!" Noah allegedly wrote.

Miley has yet to respond to his post or make a comment about her dad's single.