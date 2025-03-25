Drew Barrymore Says She Was Ghosted By Potential Suitor: 'I Would Never Do That'

The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube

"It's cryptic out there, so let's just not indulge in people who waste our time," she said after recalling how a man recently asked her to dinner, but stopped texting her before they even went out.

Stars, they're just like us -- even celebrities like Drew Barrymore get ghosted by their dates.

On Monday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress recalled how she was recently ghosted by a man after he asked her out on a date, and reflected on what appeared to be their final conversation via text.

Barrymore -- who was chatting with her cohost Ross Matthews and guest Valerie Bertinelli -- shared that a man asked for her phone number a few days prior and asked her out to dinner. However, it appears that the man changed his mind after she accepted her invitation.

"Since then, I texted him and I was like, 'Lovely to see you again the other night.' We went back and forth twice, and then he ended with 'Ha.' And I haven't heard anything," Barrymore said. "So it just happens. I don't know why! I don't know why. I would never do that. It doesn't cross my mind to behave like that. Like, if you put a fishing pole in it, why aren't you gonna follow through?"

Bertinelli chimed in, "Don't bait the hook if you’re not gonna reel it in."

Barrymore reflected on being ghosted, sharing with her audience that, unfortunately, many people on the dating scene receive similar treatment.

"It does happen to all of us!" she assured. "The best of us, good people, who wouldn't treat other people like that necessarily."

"Today, my friend said, 'Well, did he answer the ha with one a?' I'm not kidding. This happened," she told the audience. "And I was like, 'No, it was like five or six a's.' And they were like, 'Oh no, that's great!'"

Mathews brought in the male perspective, sharing that the man's text response to Barrymore was "slightly more encouraging that he was like, 'hahahahaha.'"

"Because that means it's like, the conversation's going," he continued. "It wasn't like 'Ha,' period, right? It was 'Haaaa, what's next?'"

"I'll tell you what’s next: English," Barrymore quipped in reply, before noting, "I don't wanna date in a way that if I get four a's, I'm in. I don’t know what that means."

The daytime talk show host continued, "It’s cryptic out there, so let's just not indulge in people who waste our time. Those people are actually timesavers."

Barrymore went on to point out that being ghosted can bring people to a "critical place," causing them to wonder what's "wrong" with themselves.

"We are all just beautiful, delicate, intricate, funny, little human creatures," she said, "and my God, if there's one thing that the wisdom of my life is giving to me now at 50 years old it's to be a little kinder -- a lot kinder -- to ourselves."