Garcelle Beauvais Announces Shocking Exit From Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: 'It's Been a Ride'

Garcelle Beauvais is ditching her diamond and saying goodbye to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The 58-year-old made the shocking announcement on Instagram this morning telling fans it has been a "wild ride."

"I have some news: I have decided to leave Beverly Hills," Garcelle said.

"It’s been a wild ride, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened -- but it's been a ride nevertheless."

The reality star then opened up about the reasons why she has decided to leave the Bravo show she has been on for five seasons, naming her sons as the leading deciding factor.

"One of the reasons why I'm leaving is my family, my boys," she began.

"Their last year of high school is next year and I want to be a part of that. And Jade is starting a new career and I want to be a part of that, too. And secondly, I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing and acting in -- I can't tell you anything now but you'll know soon."

Garcelle has been hustling hard on her acting career over the years having appeared in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Jamie Foxx Show, and films like Coming to America, White House Down, and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

She has also been working with Lifetime starring in two films for the network -- Caught in His Web and Black Girl Missing -- and is executive producing three other films for the network.

From her Instagram, it's clear there is no bad blood with the network as she thanked the face of Bravo, Andy Cohen who she said will welcome her back anytime.

"Andy Cohen says I can come back anytime, the door will always be open, so you never know, I might pop back in sometime," she said as she thanked everyone behind RHOBH including Bravo, NBC Universal, and the show's production companies, Evolution and 32 Flavors.

She then went on to thank "the producers, the crew, and of course, the ladies."

Her final thank you was to the Bravo fans.

"To the fans, I want to say thank you so much. You guys have cheered me on, supported me, and sometimes even fought for me or on my behalf," Garcelle said. "It means a lot and I hope you guys will continue on this journey with me."

"It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later," she said. "So see you later."