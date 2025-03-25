Kelly Osbourne Wants To Have As Many Kids As Possible: 'I Can S--t Them Out' (Exclusive)

Getty/Toofab

The television personality also gave TooFab a rare update on her dad, Ozzy Osbourne, and his battle with Parkinson's.

Kelly Osbourne is ready for more kids... Many more.

In an interview with TooFab at the Clarins ICONS Event at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles on Friday, the television personality shared her thoughts on having more children.

"Oh, [I want] tons more," the 40-year-old told TooFab exclusively.

"Let me tell you, as long as I can s--t them out, I will be having children," she joked. "I want as many as I can add."

TooFab then joked with the mother-of-one if a dozen was the limit.

"If I could. But I don't think it's gonna last that long!"

Osbourne shares her son, Sidney, with boyfriend, Sid Wilson, a member of the band Slipknot.

Sidney, who was born in November 2022, was at home being looked after by Osbourne's mother Sharon, while mom was enjoying a night out.

"The family is amazing. My mom is watching my baby right now, and I'm feeling like this tremendous guilt that I'm actually out and having fun," Osbourne added before emphasizing that the mom guilt never goes away.

While Osbourne is ready for many more children, she does not have a list of baby names just yet. However, she does know what she is calling her next child.

"I know what I'm naming my next child, and that's a secret."

The daughter of English heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne, gave TooFab a rare update on her 76-year-old father who continues to battle Parkinson's disease and other health issues.

"He's doing so well. Like so well. I'm really, really, really proud of him," she shared.