Pedro Pascal Addresses His 'Insane' Viral Coffee Order -- And Reveals Why He Drinks It!

Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

"I cannot begin to tell you how violating this was," The Last of Us star joked about his Starbucks order going viral.

Pedro Pascal is finally addressing his shocking coffee order.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Last of Us star revealed the backstory behind his Starbucks order that went viral on TikTok in 2023.

Kimmel shared the image of the 49-year-old star holding his "insane" venti iced quad espresso with six shots of espresso.

Pascal jokingly called the discovery of his widely caffeinated order a violation of his privacy, noting that many don't know the full story behind his bizarre coffee choice.

"I cannot begin to tell you how violating this was," Pascal joked after Kimmel showed the viral photo of himself holding his Starbucks cup, which revealed his order. "There's so much context to why it's become six shots of espresso."

He said his drink has "always" been a quad, but he had to make some serving adjustments because of the cup size.

"I feel like the cups got bigger and the shots got less strong and at some point it became six," he explained.

Though the whole world knows his Starbucks order by now, he said, "It was an incredibly private morning ritual that I never wanted anyone to know about."

The Mandalorian actor reassured the audience that he only drinks the one coffee a day.

"I don't have more coffee for the rest of the day, I swear," he quipped, to which Kimmel replied, "You have it all in one big gulp."

The two made fun of how high on coffee Pascal might be with all those shots.

"This isn't even coffee -- this is a methaccino at this point!" Kimmel said.

"It's on ice. You sip it, you get really high, and you answer emails and stuff," Pascal joked.