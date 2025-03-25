Sherri Shepherd Details Tense Confrontation With 'Unnamed Celebrity' at Othello Premiere: 'I Was Really Confused'

Getty

What started as a fun night out for Shepherd quickly went sideways when the talk show host claimed she was approached by an "unnamed celebrity" who confronted her over "shady" comments they say Shepherd has been making about them on her show.

This confrontation takes the term "celebrity beef" to the next level.

During the latest episode of Sherri Shepherd's eponymous talk show, Shepherd revealed that she had a tense "run-in" with a fellow celeb -- who she did not name -- during the opening night of Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal's Broadway show Othello.

"We were out, we don't go out a lot but we were out in the streets last night because we saw the most amazing show on Broadway," Shepherd told the Sherri audience and viewers at home during Monday's show.

Shepherd said she and her co-host Jawn Murray were invited to the show by Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, Kandi Burruss, and her husband Todd Tucker, who served as producers for the play, and opening night was a star-studded one, with Jennifer Lopez, Angela Bassett, Samuel L. Jackson, former President Joe Biden and more in attendance.

"Let me tell y'all something, I get along with everybody. I really do," she said. "So I'm standing there talking to [Ellis' wife] Khadeen [Joseph] and [former football player] Devale Ellis and Devale Ellis' sister. So this unnamed celebrity actress -- who shall remain nameless -- I'm standing there talking [and] somebody grabbed my arms and they forcefully turned me around."

Shepherd continued, "So I'm in a good mood, so I go. 'Hi, what's going on? 'Cause I know her and she says to me, 'You've been shading me a lot.'"

Shepherd said she was "really confused" by the accusation and denied shading the anonymous person who reportedly walked away mid-confrontation.

"First of all, I know who I shade because I don't shade many people. It might be one person I shade and I have never shaded this unnamed celebrity," she said on Monday. "She came up to me in front of everybody going, 'You shaded me' and then she [walked] off."

While she could've left it there, Shepherd said the confrontation left her upset, telling viewers she wanted to continue her conversation with this unnamed celeb and settle the matter.

"I went to the bathroom during intermission and I stood there for 15 minutes waiting for a meeting in the ladies' room," she shared. "You don't get to pull me and turn me around like we're in a dag on cartoon and then walk away."

As for the reason Shepherd decided to discuss the matter on her show Monday, she says the celeb never showed up at the bathroom to continue to their chat.

"So I would say to [the] unnamed celebrity because you think I shaded you, which means you watch my show, I don't know who you think I am," she said to the camera. "I think you get me confused with somebody like the bloggers or influencers 'cause I know I didn't shade you. Matter of fact when something scandalous did come up about you, I was on your side when it happened."

While Shepherd did not reveal who the celeb in question was, she did say they've "known each other for a long time," and extend an invite for them to hash out the matter on her show.

"Come sit on my couch so we can talk about it," Shepherd quipped. "And you know who you are."