Stassi Schroeder Opens Up About Vanderpump Reunion & Motherhood (Exclusive)

Stassi Schroeder is back with Vanderpump!

In an interview with TooFab at the Clarins ICONS Event at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles on Friday, the reality star opened up about her return to reality television.

"I got to spend a summer with my family, my kids, my husband, at Lisa's, like, 12th-century boutique hotel, Castle... It was incredible," she began telling TooFab exclusively.

"If there was a way to get me back to reality TV. It's a 12th-century Italian castle that might be haunted. Let's be real."

The former Vanderpump Rules star joins forces with Lisa Vanderpump again in Season 2 of Hulu's Vanderpump Villa as a "Special VIP". She will be serving as Lisa's "eyes and ears" at the villa.

Stassi's return to reality TV is notable, especially considering she was fired from Vanderpump Rules in 2020.

"They don't know that I am but I gotta be clear, it's undercover I'm there to just be a permanent guest the whole time, but I am keeping tabs, I'm taking notes, and I'm being a narc," she continued before adding that the Mormon house is "wild."

It will be Stassi's first time back working with Lisa since her departure from the Bravo series.

As for any tea on the new cast of Vanderpump Rules, Stassi didn't have any to share.

"I know nothing. I know nothing. Jon Snow, you would have to tell me, I truly, I don't know," she said before sharing some advice for the new faces.

"The only way to be anything is to be your most authentic self. If you try to emulate anyone, if you try to copy things, it doesn't work, stay true to yourself, because there's always a group of people who just who will relate," she shared.

The 36-year-old has been keeping busy since the reality series, raising two children with her husband, Beau Clark: a daughter named Hartford Charlie Rose and a son named Messer Rhys.

"It's so crazy how something can be the best thing to ever happen to... is also the sh--tiest, because it's like, 'Oh my god, life it's so hard to raise two humans correctly. And, that's just so sh--ty, the pressure to get it all right is so intense," she told TooFab exclusively.

"But it's the most magical f--king thing to wake up with your kids every day and to see them during the day, and then to go to sleep and be, 'I have two gorgeous, f--king healthy kids... I'm so f--king lucky.'"