Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Reveals Why He Shut Down OnlyFans Site

"I'm not on OF and haven't been for a while," Tyler shared, before revealing the reason why he shut down the NSFW page.

Tyler Baltierra has said goodbye to OnlyFans.

The Teen Mom star, who started his OnlyFans site in 2023, after being urged by his wife, Catelynn Lowell, to put his NSFW pics on the for-pay platform, revealed over the weekend that he shut the site down months ago.

The reveal came after a fan took to the comments of a recent post shared on Instagram by the longtime reality star to ask what happened to his risqué page.

It's then Tyler revealed that he shut it down months ago, amid the ongoing rift in his and Catelynn's relationship with their biological daughter Carly's parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis.

"I'm not on OF and haven't been for a while," he replied. "The moment contact was cut we shut it down immediately. Just in case that could've possibly been an issue."

Tyler's comment comes after he and Catelynn claimed last year that Brandon and Teresa had halted all communication with them, including putting a stop to their yearly visits, in what has essentially closed Carly's once open adoption.

And while Tyler and Catelynn now worry his OnlyFans page may have contributed to Brandon and Teresa cutting ties with them, back in 2023, that concern seemed very far from the MTV couple's minds.

During an August 2023 interview with TooFab, Tyler claimed that Catelynn was "pimping" him out, while Catelynn joked that she had no problem pimping out her husband, because it keeps her from having to get a job.

"I told him this for months, I said, 'Start an OnlyFans and mama won't have to work another day in her life.' And so here we are," Catelynn said at the time.

And with anything, there of course came haters, many of whom were concerned that his new revenue stream would not be approved by Carly's conservative adoptive parents.

"Great! What are you going to do in 10 years when the MTV money is gone and no one gives a damn about your OF?" wrote one follower. "Oh, and how do you expect Brandon and Teresa to respond to this? They don't want to be associated with this nonsense!"

"Idk I'll prolly just move back into a trailer park where I belong & as far as B & T go, I couldn't please them or get their approval if I was damn Mother Teresa herself lol," Tyler responded, giving some insight on the current state of their relationship with Carly's parents. He added, "besides, I refuse to live my life trying to live up to anyone's expectations besides my own!"

Tyler and Catelynn have been very vocal about their relationship with Brandon and Teresa and their efforts to restore communication with Carly, and continue to post about where things stand with them, as well as their general take on adoption, now more than 15 years after placing Carly with the couple.

While they've faced some criticism from fans saying that their posts could hinder their chances at a relationship with Carly, both Tyler and Catelynn continue to insist that their efforts are all being done in hopes that Carly sees that her biological parents never gave up trying to have a relationship with her.