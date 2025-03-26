3 Teens Accused of 'Coordinated' Plan to Kill Mom, Chasing Her with Knives for Shutting Off Wi-Fi

FOX26

The 14, 15, and 16-year-old girls allegedly attacked their mother in the house before chasing her into the street with kitchen knives and striking her on the head with a brick.

Three teenagers in Texas have been booked into jail after they allegedly tried to take down their own mother on Monday -- all over her shutting off the wi-fi.

The sisters, aged 14, 15, and 16 years old, were allegedly chasing their 39-year-old mother around the house, with each of them brandishing a kitchen knife over the lack of internet access, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez in a statement, calling it a "coordinated plan."

They reportedly knocked their grandmother over when she tried to intervene and protect her daughter. The girls allegedly chased their mother out into the street, attempting to stab her, per Gonzalez, and struck her in the head with a thrown brick, per Law & Crime.

Neither adult female sustained serious injuries. The three teens were all booked into the Harris County Juvenile Detention and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

"They’re known for that in this neighborhood," one neighbor told Fox affiliate KRIV of the family's latest brush with the law. "There's always cops around that house."

"I think that’s so crazy. I mean it just tells how unstable that family is, and it's very sad for them," she added.