Denise Richards and Daughter Sami Sheen Share How OnlyFans Helped and Hurt Their Careers

While Richards says she's received more movie offers since joining the platform, her daughter says OnlyFans has actually had a negative impact on her modeling career.

Denise Richards and her daughter Sami Sheen are sharing how OnlyFans has impacted their respective careers.

During the latest episode of Richards' Bravo reality series, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, the actress and model prepares to shoot photos for her OnlyFans account while revealing how creating risqué content on the platform actually got her more movie offers.

"I will say that I'm in the top 1% of creators on OnlyFans, so I am very grateful,” the 54-year-old said. "It's very empowering, especially for someone my age, that people still want to see me that way."

Richards first joined in 2022, shortly after her daughter Sami did, and realized just how quickly she was able to make a profit.

"When I joined OnlyFans, I was very concerned that I possibly could lose some jobs, but it was the opposite," Richards went on to reveal. "I got more offers. I get roles where I'm like, the trophy wife or the sexy one."

And the curation of her content has very much become a family affair, with husband, Aaron Phypers, helping take photos to post on her account.

"He's so supportive," Richards gushed. "He knows what men love, and he'll go through all the photos and say, 'This is good. Do this. This is what guys like.'"

While there's been a misconception about what Richards does on the platform, which has become known for it's X-rated content, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said she uses it as a way to connect with her fans.

"People think that I'm just doing whatever -- that's not true," she maintained. "I actually look at it as a way of communicating with fans, and not the way that you're thinking."

As for Sami, she's had quite the opposite experience with the platform.

The now 21-year-old, who joined when she was 18, said she wants to transition to modeling, but that OnlyFans has become a bit of a barrier.

"I really want to get headshots done to transition into modeling," Sami said. "I've met with a couple agencies, and they don't like that I do OnlyFans. It's so frustrating because it's like, that's how I pay my rent. If you'll take me seriously, I won't have to do it anymore."

Richards acknowledged the "double standard" at play, calling it a shame that her daughter hasn't been afforded the same experience she has gotten by joining the platform.

"Here I can join OnlyFans and actually get more offers. But my daughter, modeling agencies won't sign her because she is on OnlyFans," Richards remarked. "That's the shame of it. Why judge based on them trying to make a living while they're trying to pursue their career?"

Praising her daughter for having "balls," Richards said she's proud of Sami, despite the judgement they've both faced for being on OnlyFans.

"I really am so proud of Sami. I wish I had her f--king balls when I was her age," Richards, who has been trying to help aid Sami's modeling career, said in a joint confessional with her daughter.

"I think my upbringing was a lot harder than yours was because of who my f--king family is," Sami quipped, referring to her mom and famous father, Charlie Sheen. "You guys are crazy."

"In a good way!" she added.