Ed O'Neill Hilariously Lip Syncs to 2Pac In Daughter Claire's TikTok Video: 'This Was His Idea'

TikTok

The actor's Modern Family co-stars Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter reacted to O'Neill's epic cameo, in which he lipsynced lyrics to 2Pac's "Hit Em Up."

Ed O'Neill just confirmed what fans have known for a long time: he's a rad dad!

Earlier this week, the Modern Family alum made a hilarious appearance in his daughter Claire's TikTok video, in which the two lipsynced to "Hit Em Up" by 2Pac.

The funny clip kicked off with Claire, 18, looking at the camera as she mouthed the first lyrics of the song, "I ain't got no motherf--kin' friends."

O'Neill, 78, then popped up behind her, rocking a gray newboy cap and glasses. He lipsynced the lyrics, "That's why I f--ked yo bitch, you fat motherf--ker."

The father-daughter duo then continued to bop to the music while Clarie smiled at the camera as the clip ended.

"this was his idea," Claire captioned the TikTok video, below.

To no surprise, fans went absolutely wild over the TikTok video, taking to the comments section to react to O'Neill's epic cameo.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"Absolutely NO ONE saw this coming 😭😭😭😭😭," a fan wrote.

"CRYING HE IS AN ACTUAL DAD 😭😭😭," another added.

O'Neill -- who famously starred as family patriarch Jay Pritchett on Modern Family -- even received love from his former co-stars Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter.

"I AM SCREAMINGGGGGG 😂😂😂," Hyland wrote, while Winder added, "😂😂😂😂😂😂 this is amazing."

Meanwhile, Modern Family fans also pointed out the wild coincidence that his real-life daughter is named Claire when O'Neill's on-screen daughter shared the same name, with Julie Bowen portraying the role of Claire Dunphy on the sitcom.

"YOURE TELLING ME HE REALLY HAS A CHILD NAMED CLAIRE?!!!!!' a fan wrote.

"JAY PRICHETT AND HIS REAL LIFE DAUGHTER CLAIRE???" another added.

Other TikTok users -- seemingly OG O'Neill fans -- brought up comparisons to O'Neill's first iconic role, Al Bundy from Married with Children.

"If you called that man Jay from Modern Family, then I need you to go stand in a damn corner because he was Al Bundy from married with children first 😏," a fan wrote.

"Everyone's talking about jay from modern family that's Al Bundy from Married with Children," a second fan wrote.

"This is definitely AL BUNDY and not Jay Pritchett!," another user commented, while another asked, "Why’d everyone calling Al Bundy Jay??🥴😩😂🤣."

Clarie is one of O'Neill's two daughters, whom he shares with his wife, Catherine Rusoff. The couple is also parents to daughter Sophia.

In the comments section of her TikTok, Claire set the record straight on reports about her age and parentage.