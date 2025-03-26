Erika Jayne and Bozoma Saint John Shade Garcelle Beauvais After RHOBH Exit: 'I Don't Think It's a High Note'

Bravo/Getty

Erika and Boz's comments come after Beauvais announced Tuesday that she was quitting the show after five seasons, following the show's explosive season 14 reunion, which saw her storm off the set in tears.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the pair were asked about the announcement Beauvais made earlier in the day, where she revealed that she was quitting the show after five seasons.

"I am disappointed that she is departing like this," newcomer Saint John said, referencing Beauvais dramatic departure from the show's season 14 reunion, which saw her storm off set in tears. "I wish that she would've stuck around to work out another season."

In the trailer for the reunion, also released Tuesday, Beauvais is seen cursing out her costars as she leaves.

"I'm really pissed right now. So, I don't want to answer anymore questions, honestly ... I am just so f--king sick of it," she shouted in the teaser trailer. "Everybody can go f--k themselves, I don't care."

Venting about her co-stars back stage, Beauvais added, "I can't be friends with people like that. I don't trust them. They're all f--king a--holes."

"I don't think it's a high note," Saint John added of the dramatic exit.

While Saint John kept her comments pretty PC, Jayne did not hold back, shading Beauvais throughout her time on WWHL Tuesday.

Addressing Beauvais' comments during her own appearance on the late night show last week -- where she claimed that she married for love and "not money," unlike Jayne -- the "Pretty Mess" singer said in the end, they both got cheated on.

"Well look, we both married ugly White guys that cheated on us," Jayne quipped. "'For love.'"

The shade did not end there, with Jayne revealing that the cast has known that Beauvais was quitting the show since the reunion taping wrapped two weeks ago.

"When we were at the reunion, and I know that she was upset, and obviously we've known that she's quit for two weeks -- we knew this," Jayne, who was less than surprised over the Survival of the Thickest actress' exit, told Cohen.

"You knew that she quit, I didn't know that she quit for two weeks," Cohen shot back. "When she left the reunion, I wasn't totally sure. She and I had a conversation here last week."

When Jayne pointed out that Beauvais didn't take the cast photo with the group, Cohen noted that neither did Kyle Richards, to which Jayne quipped: "You know Kyle's on the show."

Jayne went on to defend her comments about Beauvais, both in the clubhouse and at the reunion, telling Cohen that she did not call her "boring," but rather wished she was "more interesting" this past season.

She also addressed a fan who claimed Beauvais shared more about her personal life than Jayne -- who has showcased her tumultuous divorce from disgraced attorney, Tom Girardi, and the legal battle that has ensued on the show.

"My own personal life?" Jayne angrily questioned. "My husband went to jail, honey. I lost my home, my family, everything I own. I'm currently being sued. I was -- still am -- in terrible legal jeopardy. Have not shared?"

"You're gonna have to do more than buy a beach house in Bakersfield," she added, poking fun at what she thought was a lackluster storyline from Beauvais.

Despite the cattiness and the incredibly shady comments from Jayne, by the end of the show, her message for her former castmate was much softer, telling Beauvais that she wishes she would've "stuck it out" for a bit longer.

"Garcelle, I just really wish you stuck it out. I just really do," she said. "I know that I've been catty tonight. I know you'll do well, but I just wish you stuck it out."