Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle Squash Feud Rumors In Joint Video

It comes after social media users believed Paltrow was throwing shade at the Duchess of Sussex while making breakfast for her husband.

Ain't no beef between these lifestyle experts... only pie.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle are putting an end to those pesky rumors currently being curated by social media trolls that there is a feud between them.

During a Q&A with Paltrow's 8.7 million Instagram followers, the Oscar-winning actress was asked if she was "comprehending the Meghan Markle beef that social media says you two have?"

Paltrow responded while in her kitchen at her Montecito house saying: "I genuinely do not understand this at all, whatsoever."

She then looked to her right to ask someone else off-screen: "Do you understand this?"

Paltrow quickly shifted from selfie mode on herself to reveal the person sitting next to her -- which was in fact the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan.

Meghan then shrugged her shoulders as she took a bite out of some pie to show she also has no idea about any feud.

The video comes as comparisons between the pair's lifestyle brands grow -- Meghan's new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, along with her new lifestyle brand As Ever, and Paltrow's brand Goop.

Many social media users jumped to the conclusion that there was a feud after Paltrow shared a video of her making a "boyfriend breakfast" for her husband Brad Falchuk on Sunday. She just so happened to choose the song "This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)" by Natalie Cole as the backing track to her video, which is also the song Meghan uses on her series.