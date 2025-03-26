Jax Taylor Details Hitting Rock Bottom, His Journey To Sobriety & Where He Stands With Brittany Cartwright

Getty

Jax Taylor is baring it all.

The star of The Valley sat down with Us Weekly and opened up about hitting rock bottom and the devastation that followed.

The reality star named the moment his estranged wife Brittany Cartwright left in early 2024 as his rock bottom.

"I was in my house by myself for months," he told the publication.

"I wasn't eating. I was drinking and doing enough cocaine to kill a small horse. I went on a full-on tear. I was so depressed. I felt like I lost everything," he said. "The devil on my shoulder was louder than that angel on my shoulder."

Now, at the "healthiest he's ever been," Jax shared that there was a breaking point that led to his sobriety.

"I found out Brittany was talking to my friend [Julian Sensley]," he revealed, which happened after their separation.

"It was a serious slap in the face -- I brought this person into my circle! When I found out, I collapsed," Jax said.

However, despite Brittany being a catalyst in his journey, he also thanks Brittany for putting him in rehab.

"I may kick myself for saying this, but I really have to thank Brittany, who [took] action and [said], 'You need to go to rehab.' Putting me in there was probably the best thing that's happened," he added.

The pair were together for approximately six years from their meeting in 2015 on Vanderpump Rules to their separation in February 2024. Jax shared his confusion over Brittany's comments about their marriage, asking, "If it was so bad all these years, why did she stay? Why did she ask me to have another kid last year? This is the problem."

He has previously said that Brittany was first and foremost on his mind as he made the decision to come clean publicly about his decades-long cocaine addiction.

The former Vanderpump Rules star went to rehab twice over the past year, adding that he does not consider himself an "alcoholic."

"If I have a drink, I'm looking for a bag of cocaine, so I had to quit both," he added.

"I know for a fact I'll never touch it again. People are like, 'Well, you don't know.' No. I know," he insisted.

As Jax gets ready for The Valley to return to television, he admitted to the publication that he is fearful people will not accept his new more laid-back persona on screen.

"We all know I'll never be fully laid-back -- it's not my DNA," Jax said referring to his prior life of the party attitude.

"But the old me is not there. I'm exhausted from the arguing, the conniving, the lying. I'm surrendering, and if you don't like me, fine. But I’m hoping people can watch it and be like, it's about f--king time."

The father-of-one is also going to be open with his son, Cruz -- whom he shares with Cartwright -- saying his aim is to "break" the cycle of not being open as a man.

"I grew up like a lot of guys -- we don't talk about our feelings," Jax shared. "I want my son to talk about whatever he wants to talk about. Let's be open. It's OK not to be OK. I just couldn't take the weight anymore. The pressure."

"I don't want my son to feel like that. I want him to be open and honest. I will never judge him at all. I'll be his biggest cheerleader," he revealed.