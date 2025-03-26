Khloe Kardashian Hits Back at Intrusive, Sexual Questions She Was Asked at Young Age: 'The Audacity'

X/Khloe in Wonderland

"Now, when I see old clips of myself, I'm like, 'The audacity that even that adult thinks I should answer that,'" Khloe said of some of the questions she's been asked.

Khloe Kardashian has set her boundaries and she's sticking to them!

During the latest episode of her Khloe in Wonder Land podcast, the Kardashians star sat down with Remi Bader, where she dished on the early days of fame, and how she dealt with questions and comments that she now finds inappropriate.

"I remember when we started being on TV when I was 21 or 22," Khloe began. "I remember the questions people would ask, and it was a different time then too, they would ask such intrusive questions."

And while she almost always answered them at the time, now, the reality star is questioning why some people felt it was okay to push those boundaries and violate her privacy in such a way.

Remi Bader is ready to tell her side of the story. We’re talking about her body transformation, heartbreak, and everything the internet got wrong. Watch the full episode now on @X. pic.twitter.com/8xQV5hjVNw — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 26, 2025 @khloekardashian

She continued, "Now, when I see old clips of myself, I'm like, 'The audacity that even that adult thinks I should answer that.'"

"It could be a sexual thing," Khloe added. "It doesn't even mean I'm doing that thing. I just don't think that's for you to even have out there -- if I am or if I'm not."

The mother of two says she chalks up this new line of thinking to being older and wiser, telling Bader that despite having such a public life and career, she become more comfortable keeping certain parts of it out of the spotlight.

"The older you get or the more wisdom you get," she said. "You do set those boundaries for yourself."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Khloe talked to Bader about body image and self-confidence, especially as it pertains to her weight.

"I tell one of my girlfriends, she works with me, we were both bigger and now that we're smaller, we're athletic smaller, we’ll always joke and be like, 'I was so much more confident when I was fat and chubby,'" Kardashian shared with Bader, who recently opened up about her own weight loss journey. "Now in a bathing suit I'm like, 'Oh, do you see this?' It's nuts."

Bader chimed in, telling the Good American co-founder that no matter your weight, "you'll always feel a certain way about yourself," and that it's "normal and everyone does."