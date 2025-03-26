Kim Kardashian Shocks with Drug Story for Incarcerated Inmates: 'Getting Myself In Trouble Here'

Hulu

Sister Kendall Jenner, who was along for the ride, called it a "Legally Blonde" moment -- noting how the officers in the room reacted to Kim's reveal.

Kim Kardashian surprised her family, officers and incarcerated inmates by sharing a story from her past while visiting inmates at a youth offender fire camp.

Kardashian, sister Kendall Jenner, Scott Disick and friend Olivia Pierson went to Growlersburg Conservation Camp, where youth offenders learn how to work as firefighters, an opportunity which could lead to an immediate job doing just that when released.

After going out on a run with the guys in training, the group sat down with some of the men, to hear about how the program has changed their lives. While speaking with them, Kim was asked how she got interested in prison reform -- leading to her sharing a pretty surprising story with the group.

"I had never been to a prison. I went to a women's prison ... I sat in a room like this ... this one girl was like, 'My boyfriend had me go get drugs or pick something up at this apartment and I didn't know some s--t was gonna go down and someone died,' and these crazy stories," Kardashian began, before sharing her own tale.

"One time, my friend had me go pick up ecstasy at this apartment and what if something happened. I literally thought that," she revealed, as the room reacted with surprise and laughter. "I'm being serious though. I don't want to name names. I'm getting myself in trouble here."

Kendall called the moment "so Elle Woods," before pointing out in a confessional that one of the officers in the room hung his head in his hands when Kim made the reveal. "It was so Legally Blonde or something. I loved it though," added Jenner.

Continuing her story, Kim said that she was fortunate enough that if "some s--t went down," she would have been able to call her father -- the late Robert Kardashian -- "and he would have helped me."

"These people didn't have that. I thought to myself, this is just so crazy, these people need help," she continued. "The more I got into it, the more I heard stories, oh my god, this is so f--ked up. Every part of the system is so f--ked up."

"Except for fire camp!" exclaimed someone else in the room.

In a confessional, Kim said that her passion for prison reform really did begin with her father, adding that she always feels "his energy every time I do something like this."

The trip was the first prison visit for Kendall, who said she was very "grateful" to be there, telling the group she loved seeing their "passion and drive" and hearing how their experience "has potentially changed you guys for the better." She added, "it's inspiring."