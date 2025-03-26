Kristin Cavallari Details 'Let Down' of a Reunion with 8th Grade Boyfriend She Lost Her Virginity to

Instagram

Kristin Cavallari is taking it back to middle school.

During a recent stop on her Let's Be Honest podcast tour, the Laguna Beach alum reunited with her middle school boyfriend, Johnny.

In a recap of the meeting Tuesday, Cavallari told her listeners that she lost her virginity to him in the 8th grade. While the relationship ended up being an "impactful" one in her life, their subsequent reunion had her reflecting on the men she welcomed into her life after him.

"It was a very impactful relationship in my life, and one that I've sort of held in this high regard all of these years and really looked at it as being really sweet and loving and just I've just always walked away with really good feelings about it," Cavallari shared. "And mind you, leading up to it, Johnny and I had been talking. We reconnected, and we were talking for a few weeks, and he asked me the questions beforehand. Because he doesn't do this stuff normally. I gave him the questions. I was like, I get it, he's probably gonna be nervous, and I wanna make him comfortable and set him up for success."

She continued, "So Johnny comes up on stage, I'm so excited, and it was the complete opposite of how I had envisioned it going. I felt like he was nervous, and so because he was nervous, how he decided to channel that was to essentially give me a hard time and put me on blast. And it really threw me. It was not what I expected. I was really let down."

While viewers won't get to see the full segment until her upcoming E! reality series chronicling the podcast tour, Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, set to air this summer, Cavallari said that she's still feeling "bummed" about the interaction.

"It was a very different person on stage from the person I had been talking to weeks leading up to it," she shared. "And then the person who afterwards wanted to hang out and came up and gave me the biggest kiss on the cheek and was back to being so sweet and so kind. And what both of those instances did, was stirred up a lot of emotion about the guys that I've chosen in my life."

"Johnny on its own -- I think I would have still been upset, maybe not to the degree that I was. Also being tired and it just being a long day and just giving so much energy, I was really upset," Cavallari continued to explained. "I think what it did was it made me realize how far I've come, and I'm talking specifically about guys."

The reunion was so impactful, Cavallari revealed, that it brought her to tears, telling listeners that she "cried" to her friends about it because "I've never understood why the men in my life publicly have always wanted to put me down."

"That's been a really s--t feeling," the reality star confessed, before sharing a message of self love.

"Here's the thing, that's not on them. I'm enough. I love myself. And instead of giving that 'love' to these other random people, I'm gonna just start giving it to myself," she went on to say. "And so I was talking to a couple guys while I was on tour, and I decided, I'm done. Clean slate. I'm starting fresh because they're not my future. And I've decided I'm gonna be really serious about who I let into my life now."

While Cavallari is currently single, she most recently was coupled up with Montana Boyz star, Mark Estes, following her 2022 divorce from Jay Cutler.

She has been open about dating since their split, but now tells listeners she's pouring all that love she was putting into these relationships into herself.