Malcolm In the Middle Revival Cast Revealed: See Who's Back and Who Was Recast!

The full cast for the Disney+ revival has been confirmed, with one character getting recast, while more info about the youngest children -- one of whom is non-binary -- is revealed.

Meet your new Wilkerson family!

While both Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield will be back as Malcolm's older brothers, Francis and Reese, Erik Per Sullivan will not be returning as Dewey. Instead, Caleb Ellsworth-Clark will step into the role.

Per Sullivan's decision not to return shouldn't be much of a surprise, as he stepped away from the entertainment industry in 2010. Last year, Kaczmarek gave some insight into his whereabouts after the show ended, saying Per Sullivan "wasn't interested in acting, at all."

"He goes to school at a very prestigious American university that he's asked us all to be quiet about and he loves Charles Dickens," she said at the time. "He's doing graduate work in Victorian literature. I admire it because so many people think being in show business is the greatest thing in the world; it's not for everyone."

Also joining the series are Anthony Timpano, Vaughan Murrae and Keeley Karsten.

Timpano will take over the role of Jamie, who appeared as the family's youngest child in the later seasons of the original series -- while Murrae will play their even more youngest child, who was born in the series finale.

Murrae is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, as will their character it seems.

Murrae shared the same character description to their Instagram after the news came out, writing, "I have been sitting on this news for over a month! I am so happy to be able to share it with you today! I'll be seeing you all in the MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE revival special on @disneyplus!"

"I'll be joining the original cast and new faces as 'Kelly,' Hal & Lois' little series finale 'surprise' ... 19 years later. 🤭😉 Kelly (non-binary), is described as self-sufficient, gets good grades and is already wiser than most of the family."

Karsten, meanwhile, will play the now-adult Malcolm's daughter, Leah -- while Fear Street alum Kiana Madeira has been cast as Malcolm's girlfriend.

The original series ran from January 2000 through May 2006, lasting seven seasons and 151 episodes. The show was nominated for 33 Emmy Awards, winning seven -- including writing, directing and two Supporting Actress trophies for the late Cloris Leachman.