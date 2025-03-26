Yoga Instructor Found Dead Weeks After Disappearing Ahead of Blind Date

Facebook

Marcus Freiberger's family confirms his death, after a body was discovered near a rock quarry on March 19.

The search for a missing Arizona yoga instructor has come to a tragic end.

On Tuesday, the family of Marcus Freiberger confirmed the 45-year-old died -- while the Phoenix Police Department shared additional details about his body.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the tragic news that Marcus is no longer with us," his sister shared to Facebook. "Losing him feels like losing a part of ourselves and I know this will be just as difficult for you."

"We thank all of you for the love and support you have given Marcus and our family," she added.

In a March 25 press release, via FOX 10 Phoenix, police said they are "working to determine the circumstances that led to the death of a reported missing person," that person being Freiberger.

"On March 19, 2025, patrol officers responded to a call at a rock quarry near 15th Avenue and Broadway Road, where a body was located," read the release. "Detectives responded to investigate the scene and were later joined by investigators from the Office of the Medical Examiner, who collected the body. Later, in the course of their investigation, the Medical Examiner’s Office was able to identify the body as Freiberger."

Per an Arizona Family source, his body was identified via fingerprint.

Police added that, during their search, "no additional leads or evidence were discovered to determine if Freiberger left town or fell victim to any particular crime." The case is currently being handled as a death investigation, with medical examiner results pending.

Freiberger was last seen at a parking lot on February 21, where he was allegedly supposed to meet someone for a blind date. It's unclear whether he actually met up with anyone. Per family and friends, he had been teaching classes at Melrose Yoga in Phoenix for several months and was popular among clients.

"He's a super young man, and he's the most personable individual and when you speak to his friends, they'll tell you he's just a magnet," his father, Dutch Freiberger, told FOX 10 Phoenix earlier this month.

Dutch said his son had money and drug issues in the past and was between apartments at the time of his disappearance.

"I'll tell you that he had a history of drugs, and he's been in and out of rehab a few times. He's never disappeared this long," he added, telling the outlet he would never abandon his beloved dog -- who was reportedly left alone for several days.