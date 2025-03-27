Ally Lewber Reflects on 'Toxic' Relationship with James Kennedy: 'No More DJs or Reality TV'

Getty

"I'm grateful for all of your comments and DMs and all of the support that you guys have shown me," Lewber said, while dishing on the pair's "difficult" split.

Ally Lewber is looking back on her relationship with James Kennedy.

Two months after she and the Vanderpump Rules star broke up, Lewber is dishing on their "difficult" split and some of the red flags she sees now that they're no longer together.

"It was difficult," the astrologist said in a teaser for her upcoming podcast, StarStruck. "Very public. I recognize now that that was a toxic relationship."

She continued, "I'm grateful for being on the other side of it. I'm grateful for all of your comments and DMs and all of the support that you guys have shown me. It's actually been so encouraging and helpful, truly. I have a great support system here in LA. I'm grateful for my friends, my mom."

Lewber and Kennedy, who coupled up in 2022, went their separate ways at the start of the year, shortly after Kennedy was arrested for his involvement in a domestic violence incident at his home, following a holiday party at Kathy Hilton's house.

In January, TMZ learned that charges would not be filed against Kennedy, but the pair had already split.

With both their relationship and Vanderpump Rules in her rearview -- the show made the announcement in November that the cast was being scrapped to make way for a new group -- Lewber is moving on to bigger and better things.

"I just want you guys to know that I'm good -- I'm great," she promised in the teaser. "I have a new place and I've been enjoying decorating it. I'm really looking forward to this new era where I can focus on astrology and my passion and no more DJs or reality TV."

As part of Lewber's podcast, she'll be giving celebrity guests a full breakdown of their astrological charts from "career highs to romantic lows."

"We'll be breaking down their birth charts from career highs to romantic lows," Lewber noted. "Where nothing is off limits."

As for Kennedy, while he's yet to address Lewber's latest comments publicly, he did tell his followers that he's been making "meaningful changes" in his life following the arrest, like focusing on his sobriety.

"I am taking time to focus on my sobriety, personal growth, and being present for loved ones," the former reality star wrote in a December 17 Instagram Story. "Navigating challenging moments is not easy, but I am determined to learn, grow, and move forward with the incredible support system around me."

He followed up on those changes by sharing updates with his fans, including a January Instagram Story in which he told his followers that he was officially "48 days sober."