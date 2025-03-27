Bachelorette Party Ruined as Bride-to-Be Hospitalized Following Random Attack Knocking Her Out

GoFundMe/Instagram/FOX4

"I remember walking towards the back of the car, and then I remember waking up in an ambulance," Canada Rinaldi says of the shocking assault that left her with a concussion, broken nose, chipped teeth, eight stitches, and $10,000 in medical expenses -- as a Lyft driver's dashcam captures the aftermath.

What was supposed to be a night to remember turned into one an Oklahoma bride-to-be would probably like to forget -- after her bachelorette party ended in violence and a trip to the hospital in the early morning hours of March 23.

$10,000 in medical bills later and Canada Rinaldi, 27, is still not out of the woods as she hopes her injuries will be healed before her wedding day next month.

The alleged assault happened out of nowhere while Rinaldi was waiting for a ride outside of a nightclub in Texas alongside family and friends.

A Lyft driver's dashcam appeared to capture the aftermath of the attack, including a man running from the scene, but Dallas police would not confirm to Fox affiliate KDFW if he was the suspect.

"So I remember walking towards the back of the car, and then I remember waking up in an ambulance. That's all I remember," Rinaldi told the outlet.

She woke up to a broken nose, chipped teeth, and a concussion, among other injuries, per KDFW. She also needed eight stitches to her face after the attack knocked her out, causing her to faceplant onto the concrete.

Talking with ABC affiliate WFAA, she added, "It's just shocking. It's hard to believe. I feel like a lot of my experiences were taken away from me."

She also said through tears, "I feel like I’m not excited to plan my wedding anymore. I'm getting there. It's hard, but I'll be okay."

One bridesmaid, Kirsten McDowell, told NBC affiliate KXAS, "It’s really heartbreaking seeing her so upset, so injured. It was supposed to be one of the best trips of her life, celebrating her, for it to just go awry so fast."

The victim's future aunt-in-law, Kelly Peralta, was also hurt in the alleged attack, with Rinaldi saying the man punched her when Peralta tried to push him away, leaving her with a black eye.

"We started walking across the street to get into the Uber, and that’s when he came from behind and he punched Canada, and she went straight down," Peralta told KXAS. "I turned to push him away, and that's when he got me."

Another witness to the attack, Rinaldi's younger sister Brienne, 23, said, "I saw this man walk up behind Canada, and he reached his arm out, and it kind of looked like he was gonna take her cowgirl hat off of her head, but then immediately he just threw his arm back and punched her."

"I screamed at him. I said, you know, 'What's wrong with you?'," Brienna added. "And then once I saw Canada, I was just screaming her name, and I remember screaming, 'My sister, my sister!'"

Nearby police were quickly called to the scene as the man reportedly fled.

Brienna said said she hopes her sister "feels beautiful," despite the incident. "I hope she feels like nothing can ever stop her. I want her to feel invincible and just, you know, looking ahead," she added.

As for her injuries, Canada told People she hopes to be fully or almost fully healed by the big day, "depending how my nose heals." But no matter what, she said, "I will still have the best day of my life with the person I love no matter what I look like!"

According to a GoFundMe set up on Canada's behalf by McDowell, Rinaldi is on the hook for the "$10,000 in medical expenses from the ambulance, hospital stay, and ongoing care," as "insurance refuses to cover [it]."