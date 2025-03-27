Baywatch Alum Alexandra Paul Opens Up About 13-Year Stalker 'Nightmare' That Cost Her $60K

Getty

The terrifying ordeal purportedly began when the woman knocked on Alexander's door in 2011 asking if her son could use the bathroom -- and did not stop until the woman's death last year.

An act of kindness led to more than a decade of torment, according to Baywatch alum Alexandra Paul. The actress opened up about her 13-year "nightmare" with an alleged stalker in a new piece published by The Ankler on Wednesday.

The German woman is not named in the piece, but Alexandra says she was 20 years younger than her and passed away last year.

Before that, Alexandra said she and her husband, Ian Murray, endured ordeal after ordeal, including the actress being run off the road, Ian getting hit, and a whole slew of awful allegations from infidelity to pedophilia. She even claimed to be Alexandra's "secret lover," according to the article.

And it all began in December 2011, when Alexandra wrote that a woman knocked on her door with a boy, asking if he could use her bathroom because they lived three hours away.

Calling herself a "people pleaser," Alexandra said she let them in, "made small talk with her and introduced my husband Ian while the little boy used the toilet."

The woman and the boy left and Alexandra wrote that she didn't think much more of it. But it didn't stop there, as suddenly one day there was a thank you note at her door. And then another one with chocolates. And then a third asking if the boy could come back to give Alexandra a picture he'd drawn.

Alexandra asked the woman to leave her family alone, and she did ... until nine months later when she rented a home just one block away from Alexandra's house.

Traumatized by Stalker

Fast-forward much closer to the present, and Paul began her article for The Ankler with just one incident of how this situation escalated into something all-consuming and terrifying for her and her family.

"I place my grocery bags in the back seat and am starting my car to leave the parking lot in Santa Monica. Suddenly, the passenger door opens. As soon as I see who has slipped into the passenger seat, I start screaming."

She shared that by this point, she'd been dealing with this person for a decade, detailing the lengths she'd gone to try and stop it and protect her family.

"I’ve spent more than $60,000 in legal fees, hiring private investigators and installing security systems to try and protect my house," she wrote. "I check the street every time I leave home, avoid interactions with fans and rarely go to public events. I have been swatted, my husband has been hit by a car driven by my stalker, my elderly mother has been harassed at her home in another state."

As soon as I see who has slipped into the passenger seat, I start screaming

In the above-mentioned incident, Alexandra wrote that she got out of her car to go into the store, only for the woman to start following her. So she circled back, jumped in her car and locked the door, leaving her alleged stalker "banging on the window, urgent shouting."

She goes on to say that when police arrive, the woman is gone and she's treated like "a hysteric" and not taken seriously. She believes the fact her stalker is "a white European woman, conventionally attractive, neatly dressed and 20 years younger" is why she's not been taken seriously enough about any of this. She wrote that as she begged the officer to follow the woman, find out what vehicle she's in, he instead stands there "and she is getting away. Again."

Escalating Interactions

Shortly after the woman suddenly became Alexandra's neighbor more than a decade ago, the actress said that they started running into one another more and more often, which she took as coincidence at first.

Then, she said, she noticed the woman was always at the gym the same time as her, and on the piece of equipment right next to her. She said management could do nothing, they told her, "so I left that gym because they could not legally require her to leave."

After the woman allegedly "cornered me in a parking garage" and "tried to physically prevent me from walking away," Alexandra said she got her first restraining order against the woman -- which she proceeded to violate 29 times.

"As time went on, her attitude towards me vacillated from awkward adoration to hatred for my husband ... to a certainty that I needed rescuing from him, to anger at both of us for ignoring her, to an insistence that I really was in love with her."

As Alexandra being involving the legal system in this process the woman allegedly told a judge at one hearing, "If it wasn't for Ian, Alexandra and I would be close friends."

"I have taken out restraining orders, my stalker has been investigated by the FBI, arrested, jailed and deported to Germany," Alexandra wrote. "But nothing has deterred her from her fixation on me. She always comes back."

She claimed the woman started sending posters around the neighborhood asserting that Ian was an antisemite. She also "told police my husband was beating me" and "crashed his workplace to falsely assert he was a pedophile." Alexandra said she also sent her mother an "unhinged" letter claiming to be Alexandra's "secret lover who needed saving from my violent, cheating husband."

Deportation Didn't Stop It

Alexandra wrote that after "several years" of enduring this woman's alleged harassment, she was finally arrested and deported to Germany. As it turned out, per the essay, the woman was in the United States illegally.

But even that wasn't enough to stop it. The woman filed suit against Alexandra for allegedly trying to run her off the road in her car when, according to Alexandra, it was the other woman who chased her going "90 miles an hour, trying to catch me." She wrote that the judge saw through that case and it was dismissed, "but not before it cost us thousands of dollars in legal fees."

Then, two years later, she said the woman returned and again allegedly targeted Ian with the "monstrous allegations" of pedophilia, blasting his social media with the unfounded accusations.

Interacting with fans had been a beautiful part of my life, but now I am wary when someone approaches

One fateful day, per the essay, the couple noticed the woman sitting outside of their hours in a van, so Ian went out to photograph her license plate. Alexandra writes that upon seeing him, the woman "drove her vehicle straight at him."

She watched as her husband purportedly "bounced off the hood, landing hard on the pavement, scraped and bruised, as she drove away."

Even multiple broken restraining order hearings became part of the "creepy" stalking for Alexandra, who wrote that things got to the point where "I knew what the stalker would be wearing each time because it was exactly what I had worn at the previous hearing."

Secret IDs and Relocation

Eleven years in, Alexandra said that she and her husband were so desperate that they got "special new IDs" and moved to a different state, renting a home under an LLC to obscure any connection between the home and themselves. The woman allegedly found them "within six weeks."

She then, according to Alexandra's article, began to distribute those same types of inflammatory flyers around this new community, sharing their names and address. This time, because she had crossed state lines, Alexandra said they were able to involve the FBI, and she was arrested within nine months of following them.

Five months after her incarceration, the woman was purportedly diagnosed with breast cancer and the courts agreed to let her "spend her last days at home." She passed on July 29, 2024 at 41 years old, per Alexandra's essay.

And through it all, Alexandra said she still has no idea why she was purportedly targeted by this woman "as the object of both her desire and her hatred."

"My stalker changed me forever. Interacting with fans had been a beautiful part of my life, but now I am wary when someone approaches," she wrote. "Ian and I have withdrawn more into ourselves."

"I will never know why she picked me," she wrote. "I am still working through the guilt of my initial politeness to her, which probably reinforced her delusion that I was interested in her," adding, "The stress placed on Ian and the damage done to his career because of her harassment — because of me — still haunts me."