Benji & Joel Madden Share Why They Have 'Healthy Fear' of Wives Cameron Diaz & Nicole Richie

Getty

Benji and Joel Madden couldn't be more proud to be the husbands of Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie -- even if they have a "fear" of their wives.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's Literally! With Rob Lowe, the Good Charlotte singers praised their "strong counterparts," while also opening up about why they have a "healthy fear" of them.

Lowe, 61, who has been married to Sheryl Berkoff since 1991, pointed out that he and his twin guests, 46, are all married to "strong women."

"I think also, too, when you think about the powerful women that are just these forces of nature --," Benji said, to which Lowe laughed in agreement, "Dude."

"I think all of our wives are interesting in the fact that they also don't want to be with a pushover guy," he continued. "They still need a strong counterpart, but you have to also not have the ego."

Joel chimed in, noting that they all "respect our wives," but also have a "healthy fear" of them.

"They are absolutely our counterparts, and we all have a healthy fear of our wives. In the best way," he explained, to which Benji and Lowe both agreed.

Joel went on to share that he didn't believe "someone could keep him" until he met Richie, 43.

"I was a relationship guy, but then I met Nicole, and she absolutely runs the show," he said. "But we are partners. So there's aspects that I run, but there's a whole part of my life that would not work if she wasn't there running it."

"And she gave me a way deeper, more richer life because of the aspects of my life that she oversees, she runs, and vice versa," he added. "I think we work together, but she's strong. I respect her and fear her a little bit."

Benji chimed in, agreeing with his twin, and added, "It's more than just a part of your life. It's a whole foundation."

"Cameron, when we met, it was, like, the world just went like this [right side up]," he shared. "And it was like, over."

Joel stressed that when they said they have a "fear" of their wives, they meant it as a positive thing.

"She's sharp, strong," he added, to which Lowe said their wives are "formidable."

"You don't wanna f--k with them," he said. "I want no part of running afoul of either of our three wives."

Joel and Benji continued praisng their wives as "queens" and "forces."

"Go against my wife? Good luck," Benji joked. "I don't even need to get involved."

"I don't want to tangle with Cameron," Lowe quipped.

Benji and Diaz have been married since 2015, tying the knot after a year of dating. The couple shares daughter Raddix, 5, and son Cardinal, 1.

Joel and Richie, 43, tied the knot in 2010, and have welcomed two kids together: daughter Harlow, 17, and son Sparrow, 15.