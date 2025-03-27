Florida 'Content Creator' Arrested for Posting, Selling Sexually Explicit Video with Chihuahua: Sheriff

Marion County Sheriff's Office

The woman's alleged behavior is detailed in a disturbing police report, as authorities claim she sold the video to someone on social media -- and had footage with another dog on her phone.

A self-described "content creator" in Florida found herself behind bars after sharing video allegedly showing her engaging in sexual activity with one of her dogs.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Logan Guminski was arrested for Sexual Activity Involving an Animal and Filming Sexual Activity Involving an Animal on March 21.

Guminski found herself on the authorities' radar after an anonymous tip claimed she had posted a video to Instagram "depicting sexual activity with a dog." Per FOX 39, citing the police report, the video showed her with a brown and white chihuahua, which was licking and touching her naked body.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Through her investigation, Detective Batts located several photos and videos of Guminski with the abused animal. She also gathered additional information, which confirmed that Guminski was the person depicted in the video," said the sheriff.

Last Friday, detectives made contact with Guminski, who allegedly told them she was a "'content creator' who generates sexually explicit photos and videos to sell on the internet."

Per authorities, she admitted to not only creating the video, but also sharing it with someone else on social media -- someone she said "requested it and paid $500" for the footage.

She also allegedly admitted to sexual activity with another dog, with videos on both instances on her cell phone. Guminski was arrested that same day and transported to Marion County Jail.

She was released the following day, after posting $10,000 bond.