I Know What You Did Last Summer Sequel Poster, Plot Revealed

Sony Pictures

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. are back in the new film, which follows a similar premise to the 1997 original.

The Fisherman returns!

On Thursday, Sony Pictures released the first teaser poster for its I Know What You Did Last Summer legacy sequel -- also titled I Know What You Did Last Summer.

The poster once again focuses on the disguised killer's infamous hook, seen dripping with blood on the image. Alongside the title treatment -- which is exactly same as the original film's -- is the movie's July 18 release date.

In addition to the new poster, Sony dropped the official synopsis for the horror flick.

"When five friends inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences," it reads. "A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they're forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer ... and is hell-bent on revenge."

While that is basically the premise of the first film, the rest of the synopsis brings it full circle -- adding, "As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help."

Those two survivors? Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Julie James and Ray Bronson, who made it out of the first two films alive.

The sequel's cast also includes Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers, Sarah Pidgeon, Billy Campbell, Gabbriette Bechtel, Austin Nichols, Lola Tung and Nicholas Alexander Chavez.