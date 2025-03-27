Jax Taylor Shares What 'Typical' Day in Rehab Was Like Amid Sobriety Journey

Instagram

Jax Taylor is celebrating 100 days of sobriety by reflecting on his time in rehab.

While speaking with Us Weekly for their latest cover story, the Vanderpump Rules alum shared some insight about his time at Psyclarity Health Los Angeles.

"The place was really, really nice. It was fully catered. The therapists there are amazing," Taylor gushed. "I would get up in the morning. I would have my breakfast and I would do yoga outside."

Taylor would then complete two one-hour therapy sessions before a break.

"I would then have a snack or something to eat for lunch. Then we'd go back into another session," he added of the intensive treatment schedule. "I would meet a doctor before going to the gym [in the afternoon]."

As part of Taylor's treatment, he had someone around him at almost all hours, including when he went to the gym.

"I'd have to have a nurse follow me to the gym, which is f--king embarrassing," he admitted of the often frustrating guidelines at the facility. "She would literally walk around the gym with me while I was working out."

"Then I would come back [to my room], take a shower, go to therapy again and go meet the doctors to make sure my medication was working," The Valley star continued. "I would go have dinner, watch a movie and then I would stay in my room most of the time. I had my own room and I would just watch TV, read books and that was basically my day."

There were no days off -- part of the facility's effort to establish a healthy routine Taylor could stick to.

"That was every single day. So Monday through Sunday, we would have no days off," Taylor told the outlet. "There's just a lot of bad habits I got into in this industry. I created so many bad habits. I adapted so many bad habits. Living here, I was just not a very good person."

"I would just lie to get myself out of situations. I didn't care what I told anybody. I was just so selfish," he continued. "This was in the beginning and then I just went back into it again."

As for what prompted the stay, Taylor, who checked himself into a mental health facility last year, has noted that his divorce from wife Brittany Cartwright coupled with an off-and-on battle with substances, influenced his decision.

"I've been in and out of using cocaine for awhile. I wouldn't use it every single day. There would be months I would take off," he explained. "And then I would do it like a week here, maybe two times a month or three times a month. It got really bad though. When the divorce started, I felt like I was doing it recreationally."

And though he's out of rehab and back to his life managing a bar, appearing on reality TV and being a father to the pair's three-year-old son, Cruz, Taylor said every day is "work."

"I had all these other issues because I'm masking loneliness. I'm masking the texting women by doing drugs and drinking alcohol. I have all these other issues," Taylor admitted. "So it's a slow process, which is hard for me because I always look for the quick fix. This is one of those things in life that it's not a quick fix. You have to work at it. I'm not used to that."

That also means accepting that it will take time for the people in his life to forgive and move forward from things he did while under the influence.

"This is not gonna work that way. That's not how addiction, sickness and mental health works. People are like, 'Jax, you’ve done a lot of freaking damage. Like a lot. And this is just not going to go away anymore,'" he added. "People have had enough."

While Taylor told the outlet that his separation from Cartwright was a catalyst in his decision to check himself into rehab, he also thanks his ex for pushing him to go.

"I may kick myself for saying this, but I really have to thank Brittany, who [took] action and [said], 'You need to go to rehab.' Putting me in there was probably the best thing that's happened," he said.

Taylor also previously said that Cartwright was first and foremost on his mind as he made the decision to come clean publicly about his decades-long cocaine addiction, and thought he went to rehab twice over the past year, he does not consider himself an "alcoholic."

"If I have a drink, I'm looking for a bag of cocaine, so I had to quit both," he added.

"I know for a fact I'll never touch it again. People are like, 'Well, you don't know.' No. I know," Taylor insisted.