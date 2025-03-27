Kelly Clarkson Details Pet Peeve with Kids' Schools: 'We Just Look Like 'A--holes'

TikTok

During an appearance on Kylie Kelce's podcast, the singer also gave a rare comment about co-parenting with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock while discussing double standards between working mothers and fathers.

Kelly Clarkson is airing her grievances about her children's school performances.

While recording Kylie Kelce's Not Gonna Lie podcast, the singer -- who shares daughter River, 10, and son Remington "Remy", 8, with ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock -- expressed her frustration over how her kids' schools have performances during the day, resulting in her unfortunately often having to miss them.

"I'm not gonna lie. I don't know when the school systems thought it would be a good plan for families and their emotional stability to start having performances at 10 a.m. during the week," began Clarkson, 42.

"This just in, a lot of us work. And surprising you with it, like, not giving you an advance so you can at least tell you work, 'Hey, I'm going to need this morning off,'" The Kelly Clarkson Show host continued.

"A lot of jobs wouldn't let you do that anyway, but even if you're, like, the boss and you would have that control, our kids don't understand," she added. "And we just look like assholes when we're not not there."

Clarkson said her children will question her absence when she misses a performance, noting how their classmates' mothers attended the event.

"Then [the kids] go, 'Why was this mom there?' And then you have to say, 'Because that kid got a better mom,'" she joked.

While discussing the topic during the episode, Clarkson and Kelce, 33, pointed out how there appears to be a double standard when they can't show up for their kids versus when their children's fathers are unable to be there.

Kelce -- who shares three daughters and is expecting her fourth with husband Jason Kelce -- recalled how her oldest child called her out for "leaving" them to travel to New York City for work, but seemed to not be bothered when her dad had to travel weekly for NFL games during football season.

"[She said], 'You're leaving because you don't love me?'" Kelce said, adding that she told her daughter some of the advantages and opportunities they've received from having two working parents.

"I said to her, 'Do you know when we talk about -- during football season -- Dad travels once a week? ... 'Does Dad want to leave?' And she's like, 'No.' And I'm like, 'Do you think Mom wants to leave for work?' And she's like, 'Well, I just think you could say no.'"

Clarkson pointed out this contrast.

"Isn't it funny, though, how different it is? Because even from a young age, like, we didn't teach them [that] ... just innately ... He's allowed to be somewhere, but you're not? That is real interesting," she said, before appearing to give a sarcastic comment about co-parenting with Blackstock.

Clarkson said, "It is funny. It's taught though ... it's just in there."

"There is a lot that I keep in ... because co-parenting is fun," she added with a laugh.

"It's like, 'Oh, he couldn't come because of this [thing],'" she continued, "and I'm like, 'OK, cool. Do you think I just leave and just sit in the park all day?'"

Both Kelce and Clarkson said they are going to teach their kids that women also work, not just men.

"Women and men work, and it's OK," Clarkson shared. "And you're gonna be fine. Like I was a latchkey kid, no one was there, and I turned out all right -- kind of."

Clarkson and Blackson split in 2020 after six years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2022 following legal battles.

Meanwhile, during her appearance on Kelce's podcast, Clarkson appeared to be rocking a makeup-free look, which viewers applauded in the comments section of the social media preview clip.

"Not JUST Kelly clarkson. But KELLY. no makeup. Baseball cap. Montana ranch KELLY," a fan wrote, while another added, "Kelly with no make up - how great is that ! Thank you for being normal in so many ways with the fame you have."

However, it appears that many fans were not happy with Clarkson's take on being upset about kids' performances taking place during the day. The comments section was flooded with users expressing their frustrations with Clarkson's remarks, with many pointing out that if the performances were to be after school hours, teachers would have to stay late.

"Yes, it's inconvenient. But 10 a.m. = during school day= during WORKING HOURS for the adults running these programs for your littles. Teachers do not receive overtime pay for overtime work," a user wrote.

"Oh, so teachers take time away from their families to go to school in the evening when they’re not getting paid? Gotcha," a second fan said.