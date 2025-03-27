Babysitter Checking for 'Monster' Under Bed Comes 'Face-to-Face' with 'Hiding' Man: Police

Barton County Sheriff's Office

One of the children she was watching "complained" about a "monster" under her bed ... before an "altercation" led to a foot pursuit and arrest.

A babysitter in Kansas had a real-life horror movie moment, when she came face-to-face with a man hiding underneath the bed of one of the children she was watching.

The incident went down on Monday night, just outside of Great Bend. According to a press release from the Barton County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a disturbance around 10:30PM, after a babysitter claimed that, "when putting the children to bed, one child complained there was a 'monster' under their bed."

That "monster" turned out to be an actual person, with the sitter saying that as she "attempted to show the child there was nothing under the bed, she came face-to-face with a male suspect who was hiding there."

Per authorities, an "altercation" ensued between the man and the sitter, before one of the children "was knocked over in the struggle."

The suspect was identified by the victim as Martin Villalobos Jr., who had fled the scene by the time deputies arrived. Per the sheriff, the man once lived at the residence, though there was an order of protection "from abuse" issued against him, demanding he stay away from the home.

The following morning, on March 25, Villalobos Jr. was spotted by deputies and "attempted to flee from law enforcement." Following what authorities called a "short foot pursuit," he was taken into custody.

He was booked into the Barton County Jail on requested charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, child endangerment, felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer, and violation of a protection from abuse order.

Per KAKE, Villalobos Jr. has pending charges of criminal threat and domestic battery for an incident that happened on January 31, as well as violating a protection order on February 22.