Oliver Hudson Made 'Move' Sara Ramirez Was 'Not Cool' with Filming 'And Just Like That'

Getty

"That's when I became completely submissive, like a dog with my feet and hands up, like: 'I'll do whatever! Just tell me what to do, and I'm game!,'" Hudson said of the awkward moment.

Even with an intimacy coordinator, things can get a little uncomfortable during sex scenes.

"I loved it, honestly, it really did make things really easy and really great. I was game for anything," said Hudson, who played Sara Ramirez's (Che Diaz) surprise husband Lyle in Season 2 of the Max series.

The pair filmed a threesome sex scene in season 2, with Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda.

While he was "game for anything," having an intimacy coordinator on set was all the more important when Hudson inadvertently "triggered" Ramirez during filming with a move that had not been discussed beforehand.

"It was great, [the intimacy coordinator] was like: 'OK, how do you feel about putting your hand here and doing this,'" he shared. "And I made a move and Sara was not cool with it. Totally sweet, but it sort of triggered them ... And that's when I became completely submissive, like a dog with my feet and hands up, like: 'I'll do whatever! Just tell me what to do, and I'm game!'"

Davis also praised AJLT's intimacy coordinator, telling listeners, "The thing that we have learned with And Just Like That..., because we have a lovely intimacy coordinator, it's more about… She'll say: 'What are you worried about? What are you nervous about? And I’ll watch the monitors and make sure that's not happening.' So it's like another set of eyes for you."

While neither Hudson or Davis went into detail about the particular sex scene, Ramirez -- who will not be joining the cast for season 3 and uses they/them pronouns -- previously praised Hudson for his role on the show, telling The Hollywood Reporter in a 2023 interview that he played the part "beautifully."

They also gave props to Hudson for being able to navigate those sex scenes with them and Nixon, which Ramirez said required not just trust among the characters, but also among the actors offscreen.