Pete Davidson Blushes While Being Asked About Dating History: 'What Is the Mystique?'

While appearing on John Mulaney's live Netflix talk show, comedian Luenell hilariously asked Davidson how he's able to "pull all these bad bitches" like Kim Kardashian, and took a moment to "shoot my shot."

Pete Davidson laughed off comments about his wild dating history while appearing on his pal John Mulaney's talk show.

On the latest episode of Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, the Saturday Night Live alum blushed while being jokingly grilled about his love life by guest Luenell, who brought up a question many people likely wonder: What is the "mystique" about Pete?

The comedian, 66, wondered what makes Davdison, 31, able to "pull all these bad bitches" such as Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande.

During the conversation, Luenell took the moment to change the subject, telling Davidson that she's been "studying" him -- and it appears that she learned of his dating history.

"To me, you're just an average guy. Regular guy, but you continuously pull all these bad bitches, right? So, since I don't get it, I want to know the mystique," she said while Davidson laughed.

"Now, you've Kim K, several other people, you've got this little supermodel right now," she continued, as Davidson -- who is currently dating model Elsie Hewitt -- blushed.

"What I think, for the research and for women across America, I think that you should take me out," Luenell said while the audience cheered in response.

"If that's what it takes to stop this, yeah," an adorably embarrassed Davidson joked.

While Mulaney noted that they should switch the subject "off Pete's personal life," he joked that he was going to get his guests "a gift card to a Benihana in Tarzana."

"I just thought I would shoot my shot, you know, because people do want to know what is the mystique," Luenell said, to which Davidson casually shrugged, "I don't know."

"Like, are you super fun? Are you a really good time?" Luenell asked.

Mulaney then compared Davidson to Elvis, sharing a story from when they were riding in a car together back in 2018. (Davidson famously dated Grande -- and was even briefly engaged to the singer -- that year.)

"Pete is like Elvis," Mulaney said. "I remember, early, maybe 2018, we were just riding around in an SUV, and I was like, 'What is it we're doing? Like, are we gonna go somewhere?' And what you said, 'John, what you have to understand is I'm like a rapper.'"

"He has a real mystique," he continued, adding to his pal. "You have a real electricity to you.”

"He's a wonderful guy, probably, to go to bed with," Mulaney quipped.

After he noted that he was "sticking up" for his pal, Luenell stressed that she "wasn't tearing him down," she was just curious.

"I want to say right now, I do not want to sleep with you, I think," she hilariously clarified as Davidson laughed. "But I do want to go out. ... Ask your little model girlfriend if you can take a sister out."

"OK, that sounds fair," Davidson said.

The actor's love life has continued to be a hot topic in Hollywood as Davidson has been linked to a variety of A-list celebrities, including Grande, Kardashian, Phoebe Dynevor, Madelyn Cline, and Kaia Gerber.