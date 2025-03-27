Sharna Burgess Fiercely Defends Brian Austin Green from MGK: 'Dog Pissing on Its Territory'

Getty

After Green exposed his alleged DMs from an angry Machine Gun Kelly -- who is expecting a child with the 90210 actor's ex, Megan Fox -- Sharna defended her man.

Sharna Burgess has her husband's back.

Her reaction comes after Green took to his Stories earlier in the day to share an alleged DM he received from an angry Kelly. The message read: "Stop asking when our child is gonna be born. you the FEDS 🐀👮‍♂️ Quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking my name in public. You chose the wrong one to f--- with mr child actor. go back to cereal commercials."

"lol," Burgess posted to her page, along with two side-eye emojis, after Green shared the message publicly.

"That was about the equivalent of a dog pissing on its territory making it known it's back in the area. So eloquently put too. Bravo," Burgess continued.

In a second post, she went more in-depth on the situation. While Green shares Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with Fox, he and Burgess are also parents to son Zane, 2.

"When kids are in a split household the greatest thing we can do is make them love and feel safe in both homes, like both homes are also friends and share love and communication," she wrote in a lengthy message. "We work to always keep our language and experiences positive, and when talking about their other home we always talk about it with love and support. A successful co-parenting relationship starts with communication and respect."

"Our kids are so excited about the arrival of their baby sister and we are excited FOR them. They have been asking us nearly every day of her arrival for about a month now," she continued. "Naturally when they ask us to find out how mama is doing, we say no problem and do just that."

"Being a step parent requires (among other things) selflessness, empathy, loyalty, honesty, an open heart and patience," her post added. "If these are not qualities you consider yourself to have or be able to develop, [then] you should ask yourself if you deserve to be in their lives. Because they deserve the absolute best."

She concluded her message, "Just a little FYI for anyone who needs it," never directly mentioning the musician or Fox.

Green, meanwhile, reacted to the alleged message by laughing it off.

"I didn't know 'child actor' was something bad," he commented over the DM. "Leo, careful. He may be coming for you next."

He later deleted the initial post, before sharing a video from a fan declaring they were #TeamDavidSilver -- a reference to his Beverly Hills, 90210 character -- and "90s Child Actors For the Win!"

Neither MGK nor Fox have commented on the drama ... but they did announce the birth of their child later in the day.