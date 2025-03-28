Brooke Mueller Claims She Was Significantly 'Cut Out' of Denise Richards' Reality Show: 'Wasn't Paid a Dollar'

Getty/Instagram

Mueller spills on her "strained" bond with Richards, and reacts to Richards' daughters claiming that they didn't know their dad, Charlie Sheen, was ever married to her.

Brooke Mueller is sharing some insight into her relationship with Denise Richards and her family.

Mueller spoke with PEOPLE after appearing on Richards' new Bravo reality series, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, where she shared an update on the pair's unique bond.

"Denise and I have a little strain right now going on," Mueller, who was also married to Richards' ex, Charlie Sheen, and shares 16-year-old twin boys with the actor, said.

While the pair usually have a "sister-like" relationship, Mueller noted that there's some tension on her end after seeing she was "significantly" cut out of the episodes in which she guest starred.

"When I see the episode[s], I'm not even really in it. And so I don't know if she knows that I was significantly cut out and there's that tension, or if she's just really busy," she revealed, saying her calls and texts have gone unanswered. "I have been trying to get a hold of her. We're having a sister moment."

Mueller also claims she "wasn't paid a dollar" for her guest appearances on the show, one of which included an episode surrounding the death of her pet lizard "Godzilla."

"We shot two days of episodes on [a memorial for] for Godzilla that she was babysitting for six months when I was in treatment," Mueller explained. "And there was an accident, and he had gotten into something. It's not [Richards’] fault. I had him for 30 years. He was almost six feet and an endangered species, no joke. Unfortunately, the fact that he died does land on me because I wasn't there and able to properly even give them notice to [tell them] how and what [to do]."

She continued, "What frustrates me is that all the headlines will say -- 'Denise Richards rescues Brooke's reptile dropped off at her house, abandoned.' And that's not the real truth."

Mueller also reacted to a scene with Richards, Sheen and their two daughters, Sami and Lola, who claim they didn't know their dad was ever married to the Two and a Half Men star.

"Their daughters say they didn't know I was married to Charlie, [it] defies logic," Mueller told PEOPLE, noting that their kids "always call each other brother and sister."

"I mean I guess they could have thought that for some reason we only had kids together, but …I don't get it," she continued.

Still, Mueller, said, despite the rift they're experiencing now, she's grateful to have Richards in her life, especially amid her struggles with addiction over the years.

"I would say in the beginning, Denise and I were fast friends and we kind of have a trauma bond, if you will," Mueller, who is newly sober, admitted, "We're almost like sisters, so there is sometimes some internal fighting. It's not always rosy."

She continued, "Denise has been the one, at the end of the day, no matter how messed up I've been, she's been the one trying to help me get off wherever I'm at. She'll go ahead and even look at houses for me to rent when I'm in treatment. So right now, we're just having a sister moment, and in fact, there's ways in which the bigger, more important things in life, she's always been there for me, always."