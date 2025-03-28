Why Chris Hemsworth Really Regrets That Billie Eilish Selfie

X

"We'll never be friends, never be best friends," the Thor star admitted after snapping a selfie with wife Elsa Pataky and the singer.

Chris Hemsworth is opening up about his fanboy moment meeting Billie Eilish.

In an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier this week, during the "Colbert Questionert" segment of the show, the Furiosa star opened up about his experience meeting Billie Eilish at last year's Oscars ... and how hesitant he felt to approach the singer.

“I remember thinking, 'Ah, don't do it, don't do it," he said. "I was like nah, my kids are gonna love this."

The 41-year-old actor attended the Academy Awards in 2024 and snapped a selfie with his wife, Elsa Pataky, who shared it to her Instagram Story at the time.

Once taking the pic, the Marvel star felt instant regret, knowing he was breaking his cool.

"I went from work colleague to now like a fan," Hemsworth explained.

He went on to state that the pic made him feel like there's absolutely no chance of becoming BFFs -- admitting, "And we'll never be friends, never be best friends."

When asked if he's ever worked with Eilish, the star said he hasn't, but that they were "same industry-kind of colleague, bumping shoulders."