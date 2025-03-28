Christina Haack Says She's Seen Ex Josh Hall 'Walking' Around Her Neighborhood

Instagram

"Maybe it's just intimidation," the HGTV star said, before Hall addressed his ex's claims in a statement -- while Haack also shared on Jeff Lewis Live that she's been approached by RHOC.

It appears that Christina Haack can't escape her estranged husband, Josh Hall, even seven months after their split and despite him living across the country.

During an appearance on Thursday's episode of SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, the Christina on the Coast star claimed that she's seen her ex "walking" around her neighborhood, allegedly "twice" this month alone.

"When's the last time you've seen your ex, Josh?" Lewis asked Haack, 44.

"Oh, does your ex ever wander around in your neighborhood?" she asked, to which Lewis replied, "Probably ... not that I know of."

"Have you ever seen him?" Haack then asked Lewis, who responded, "No," before she then claimed, "I've seen mine twice this month on walks and my usual everyday walk."

Haack -- who lives in Newport Beach, California, while Hall lives across the country in Tennessee -- was asked by one of Lewis' co-hosts if her ex even lives in the same state as her.

"No. He lives in Tennessee," she said, adding that she does the "same walk every day" and "two times now I've seen him."

"He's by himself. Walking. In my neighborhood," she claimed.

When Lewis asked if she's reached out to Hall asking about his alleged appearances in her neighborhood, the HGTV star said she hasn't because she "blocked him" on her phone "a long time ago."

Lewis noted that Hall's alleged behavior is "weird," before himheand his fellow guests theorized about what could be the reason behind Haack's ex walking in her neighborhood.

"I mean you guys shared that home together," Lewis said. "Do you think maybe he's nostalgic … reminiscent?"

"So he flies all the way from Tennessee just to walk my neighborhood and flies home?" Haack replied, laughing.

The Flip Off star also claimed that she's spotted her ex at her "favorite restaurant," which she goes to frequently.

Also during the conversation, Haack addressed concerns from a caller, who said Hall's alleged appearances are a "really big deal," especially because he lives across the country, according to PEOPLE.

"Maybe it's just intimidation," she said, per the outlet.

Following her claims, Hall's rep released a statement to PEOPLE, addressing why he's popping up in Haack's neighborhood.

"Josh still has ties to Newport Beach and still visits and stays with friends in the same area he once lived. While visiting, he jogs in a familiar known path for joggers," the spokesperson said. "It's no secret as he has posted it on his Instagram. Maybe that's where she has seen him, but he's definitely not looking for her, he's just staying fit."

Hall filed for divorce from Haack in July 2024 after over two years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. The drama has played out both publicly and on Haack's other show with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, The Flip Off.

She shared an update on her divorce on Jeff Lewis Live, telling the radio host that she has "mediation next month, hopefully."

"Have there been offers back and forth?" Lewis asked, to which Haack replied, "Yeah."

When asked if she and Hall are "close at all" to finalizing their divorce, Haack said, "No. I don't know, hopefully. It has not been close, but you know, mediation's good."

Meanwhile, elsewhere during her appearance on Jeff Lewis Live, the reality star claimed that she's been approached by the producers of The Real Housewives of Orange County "informally," after a caller said she thinks Haack would be "so good on it."

"I actually don't think I would be that good on it," Haack said, "because, I'm, like, really not into girl drama. I feel like I'd be so boring, because I just really don't care."

Lewis shared his thoughts on Haack joining the show -- hypothetically -- saying, "The problem is, who knows what they'll do to her? They'll gang up on her. They might throw out some nasty rumors."

Haack admitted that she thinks being ganged up on might "be kind of fun."

As for her manager -- who was also with her in-studio Jeff Lewis Live -- they said, "I think she should do it. She has a very interesting life, not drama."

"I think she'd do great on it," he added. "I think she's got a very dynamic [life], and I think you would fit in very well there."

However, Haack said, for now, she's going to "stick to my day job."