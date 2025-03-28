Selena Quintanilla's Husband Chris Perez Speaks Out After Yolanda Saldívar Is Denied Parole

Getty/Oxygen

Selena Quintanilla's husband, Chris Perez, is speaking out after Yolanda Saldivar was denied parole for murdering the Tejano singer.

Taking to Instagram Thursday, Perez shared a statement from both him and the Quintanilla family, in which he shared his gratitude to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles for continuing to keep Saldivar, 64, behind bars.

"Today, we are grateful that the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has chosen to deny parole for Yolanda Saldívar. While nothing can bring Selena back, this decision reaffirms that justice continues to stand for the beautiful life that was taken from us and from millions of fans around the world far too soon," Perez began. "Selena's legacy is one of love, music, and inspiration. She lived with joy, gave selflessly, and continues to uplift generations with her voice and her spirit. As her family and loved ones, we remain committed to preserving her memory and ensuring that her story is honored with the dignity and respect it deserves."

Perez also thanked Selena's fans, for their support during the uncertainty that surrounded Saldivar's release and for their years of love, both while Selena was alive and in the years since her death.

"We thank Selena's fans for their unwavering support throughout the years. Your love has been a source of strength and healing. We will continue to celebrate Selena's life — not the tragedy that took her from us — and we ask that all who cherish her do the same," he added, concluding the family's statement.

Selena's brother, AB Quintanilla, also shared a statement, in which he bashed Saldivar and her family for spreading false stories about the late singer online, and in the 2024 Peacock documentary which saw Saldivar plead for her release, Selena and Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them .

"I just received the news that the person that took my beautiful Sister Selena’s life will not be released…I believe she should spend the rest of her life in prison…As for her family who wish to remain anonymous spreading false stories in the news you have only proven to the world you are a family of cowards…," AB wrote in the post shared to Instagram. "Thank you to all who have shown love and support and agree that trash belongs in the trash can!!! Don’t mess with Texas!!!"

The Quintanilla family's statements comes after the parole board in Texas denied Saldivar's bid for freedom, per TMZ, citing the violent nature of her crime and claiming she still poses a "continuing threat" to the community.

Fans of the "Como La Flor" singer will recall that Saldivar worked for Selena until March 9, 1995, first as part of Selena's clothing company and then as her fan club manager.

Selena's dad fired her after accusing her of embezzling money from the company, which was planning to open a boutique in Monterrey, Mexico. Two weeks later, Saldivar shot and killed Selena, and was ultimately convicted and is serving a life sentence.

Selena was only 23 years old when she was killed.